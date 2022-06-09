The TinCaps' recent struggles continued Wednesday night, when they let an eighth-inning lead get away thanks to a trio of wild pitches and fell 5-2 to Lake County, their third straight defeat. The loss dropped them a season-high 13 games below .500; Fort Wayne will have to sweep the remaining four games in the series to avoid a seventh consecutive set without a series victory.
The bright spot for the TinCaps in the early part of the series against the Captains has been starting pitching. Right-hander Brandon Komar went five shutout innings and gave up only one hit in a spot start Tuesday and left-hander Robert Gasser fell in line Wednesday, turning in the best start of his professional career with seven innings of one-run, four-hit work and a career-high 11 strikeouts without a walk.
Next in line for Fort Wayne tonight is 22-year-old right-hander Ryan Bergert, who is coming off a career-high eight strikeouts in his last start. Bergert had been scuffling prior to that outing against Great Lakes, posting a 7.48 ERA with 28 hits and nine walks over 21 2/3 innings in his previous starts. He seemed to turn a corner against the Loons, however, not only whiffing eight, but giving up just two hits and one run in 4 1/3 innings, though he did walk three. The next step for Bergert is to be more efficient so he can pitch deeper into the game – he has not worked five full innings since April 27 and is still looking for his first win of the season after an 0-5 start. Gasser's performance Wednesday proved TinCaps manager Brian Esposito has no problem letting a starter who is dealing work into the late innings. Bergert will get his chance to do the same tonight.
"Gotta keep Berg up with the pack," Gasser said, laughing. "The day before you pitch, you're charting so I know Bergert was going through it, watching my outing, watching Komar's outing, so he has a good idea how to attack these hitters."
The Captains will counter Bergert with 23-year-old right-hander Mason Hickman, who has been up and down since moving into the rotation full-time in early May. In four starts since then, the 6-foot-6, 228-pound Hickman has turned in two excellent outings (nine innings, one run, six hits, 11 strikeouts in the first and third) and two bad ones (6 1/3 innings, 10 runs, 14 hits, nine strikeouts in the second and fourth). He has surrendered six home runs in his last three starts. Here's what Fangraphs had to say about the big righty out of Vanderbilt, who went 17-2 in three years with the Commodores:
"Hickman sits about 90 mph with vertical shape and can create depth on his slow curveball."
The TinCaps could use a couple of those home runs Hickman has been giving up recently. Fort Wayne is working on a string of 27 regulation innings without scoring an earned run and they have been completely stymied by Lake County starters Aaron Davenport and Tanner Bibee in the first two games of this series. Brandon Valenzuela and Jack Stronach are two of the hottest hitters in the Midwest League – they combined to hit the ball hard six times Wednesday and totaled three hits – but the rest of the lineup hasn't pulled its weight in this series and continues to miss Corey Rosier and Robert Hassell III, sparkplugs who are currently recharging while on the COVID list. Lucas Dunn, a breakout performer in Low-A this year before he hit two home runs in his first six games with Fort Wayne last week, is 0 for 8 with six strikeouts to start the series. The TinCaps just haven't had enough baserunners to really do any damage in this series. They're hoping that can begin to turn around tonight.
Roster move
Prior to first pitch tonight, the TinCaps announced left-hander Danny Denz had been placed on the team's COVID list, making him the fourth player currently on the list, along with Hassell, Rosier and Denz's fellow reliever Wen-Hua Sung. Denz (0-2, 10.98 ERA) has not pitched May 25 and will not be able to do so again for at least 10 days or until he tests negative for the virus twice, at least 24 hours apart. His last appearance was his best of the season as he worked three innings, gave up one run and struck out seven.