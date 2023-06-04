The TinCaps' longest homestand of the season comes to an end today with the last of 12 straight contests at Parkview Field. Entering this afternoon's matchup, Fort Wayne is 6-5 on the homestand and needs a win to not only finish above .500 for the stretch of home games but also to split its six-game series with the in-state rival South Bend Cubs.
The Cubs have won three of the first five games in the series, including an 11-4 victory Saturday night in which Fort Wayne's bullpen surrendered nine runs in five innings, raising its ERA for the season to 5.08, second worst in the Midwest League. Fort Wayne's starting pitching, by contrast, ranks third in the league at 3.27 (South Bend is No. 1 in the latter category at 2.95).
TinCaps starters have given up only four runs in 26 2/3 innings in this series and right-hander Victor Lizarraga will have a chance to improve on those numbers this afternoon. The No. 7 Padres prospect is the youngest player in the Midwest League and has shown it at times this year as he has gone 0-2 with a 5.40 ERA after excelling at Low-A Lake Elsinore last season. Lizarraga isn't missing many bats – just 17 strikeouts in 26 2/3 innings – but he's also issued only seven walks and has been the victim of a .322 batting average on balls in play (the average is around .300). His last start, against Lansing last week, was his first in 11 days as he dealt with the non-COVID illness which has affected Fort Wayne significantly this season. Lizarraga went four innings in that most recent outing, striking out three, walking none and giving up five hits and two runs. It was a pedestrian stat line, but just seeing him on the mound again was a positive development and he will have a chance to start building some momentum this afternoon.
Facing Lizarraga will be 22-year-old right-hander Manuel Espinoza, who started the opening game of the series and gave up a run on four hits in three innings while striking out three. He has been outstanding in a small sample-size this season, striking out 21 and walking just two in 16 innings with a 1.13 ERA. He's two weeks removed from pitching four perfect innings and striking out nine in an utterly dominant performance against Beloit.
The lineup opposing Espinoza – and trying to get wood on his excellent curveball and slider – will feature Jakob Marsee back at the top of the order after Jackson Merrill spent most of the homestand hitting there. Merrill went 0 for 4 on Saturday, ending a six-game hitting streak in which he was batting .462. He will drop down to the No. 2 spot in the lineup today. Marsee had two hits Saturday from the No. 7 spot and ranks second in the league in runs scored with 38. He remains one of only two players in the ML who has played in every game this season.
It's Military Appreciation Day at Parkview Field this afternoon, as well, and a sellout crowd is expected, including about 1,000 people connected with the 122nd Fighter Wing. The TinCaps are wearing special camouflage jerseys, which will be auctioned off to benefit Honor Flight Northeast Indiana, an organization which pays for flights to Washington D.C. for veterans to see their memorials. Complementary tickets were available today for veterans, active duty military, and their families.