The TinCaps snapped a frustrating three-game losing streak Thursday, winning an ugly game 5-4 despite issuing nine walks, hitting a batter, throwing three wild pitch and adding a passed ball. After several days of near-silence, the Fort Wayne bats broke out: Brandon Valenzuela, one of the hottest hitters in the Midwest League, and Agustin Ruiz clubbed a home run apiece and the TinCaps rallied from a pair of one-run deficits to stay out of the East Division cellar.
Tonight the TinCaps have an outstanding opportunity to build some real momentum and start to stack wins on top of each other. It's a beautiful, summer-ish night in downtown Fort Wayne and Parkview Field is likely to be sold out or nearly so, I'm told. The atmosphere with 5,700 fans in the stadium Thursday was excellent and it could get wild tonight if the hosts can turn in another victory.
Taking the mound for the TinCaps tonight is one of their best, left-hander Jackson Wolf. The No. 24 prospect in the Padres' farm system is coming off one of his worst starts of the season, in which he served up three home runs and surrendered six runs in all in a 4 2/3 innings against Great Lakes. His previous start, however, against Quad Cities on May 29 at Parkview Field, was one of the best a TinCap this year: he struck out 11, tied for the most by any Fort Wayne pitcher this season, and gave up one run on two hits and a walk in 6 2/3 innings. After Ryan Bergert only made it through 3 2/3 innings Thursday, the TinCaps are hoping Wolf can go deep into the game. He had success his last time out at Parkview Field by using all three of his off-speed pitches (slider, curveball and changeup), to set up his 89-92 fastball, which plays up because of the effectiveness of rest of his repertoire.
Opposing Wolf will be 22-year-old left-hander Rodney Boone, who will be making his High-A debut after dominating at Low-A to start the season in his first professional experience. Boone was arguably the best pitcher in the Low-A Carolina League through the first two months of the season, ranking No. 1 among qualified hurlers in K/BB ratio at 7.88 and No. 3 in ERA at 1.85. He went 3-0 in 10 starts and racked up 63 strikeouts and eight walks in 48 2/3 innings while holding opponents to a .209 batting average. He gets a well-deserved shot at the higher level now and the TinCaps, led by Valenzuela and equally-red-hot Jack Stronach in the 4-5 spots, will be his first test. Fangraphs noted about the Captains' starter: "Boone is very athletic and his fastball also has huge carry, but it only sits in the mid-80s. His changeup is also plus."
One player whom the TinCaps hope can get hot over the next few days is third baseman Lucas Dunn. A breakout star at Low-A over the first six weeks of the season, Dunn earned a promotion to Fort Wayne and immediately clubbed a pair of home runs in his first six games. In his first three contests at Parkview Field, however, he is 0 for 12 with eight strikeouts and a lone walk. He has looked somewhat frustrated in some of his more recent at-bats, but Fort Wayne has continued to hit him in the No. 3 spot, demonstrating faith in the 23-year-old. Valenzuela gets the DH spot for the TinCaps tonight and Adam Kerner will be behind the plate, making his first appearance since May 28. Kerner hasn't played much this season, but he has extra-base hits in each of his last two games, including a home run May 25.
Rosier returns
One player who isn't in the lineup tonight is outfielder Corey Rosier, who will miss his ninth straight game since testing positive for COVID-19. However, Rosier is available to play tonight as he was activated off the COVID list this afternoon. The 22-year-old lefty-swinging speedster could pinch-run or come into the game as a late-inning defensive replacement in a tight game tonight and he will likely start Saturday, Sunday or both. Despite missing all of those games, Rosier remains in the top five of the league in walks (34, third), runs (38, second) and stolen bases (18, fifth). He has a .369 OBP this season and had hits in five of his six games before the virus hit. He batted leadoff for most of the season and was occupying the No. 2 slot when he was taken out of the lineup.