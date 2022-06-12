The TinCaps saw their modest two-game winning streak come to an end Saturday with a 4-0 loss to the Lake County Captains in which the only offense on either side was a sixth-inning grand slam off Fort Wayne starter Noel Vela. The 441-foot shot off the bat of Alexfri Planez landed on top of the Summit Club, one of the longest home runs in the 13-season history of Parkview Field, and it ensured the TinCaps would do no better than a split for the seventh series in a row.
Lake County has won three of the first five games in this week's set and Fort Wayne needs a win this afternoon in the finale to earn a split before it goes back on the road next week to take on Midwest League East Division cellar-dweller Lansing. Fort Wayne beat the Lugnuts in five of six games in an April series and that matchup could be an opportunity for the TinCaps to build some real momentum as the season's first half nears its conclusion, but they would love to have a getaway day victory first.
On the mound for Fort Wayne in pursuit of that goal is 22-year-old right-hander Efraín Contreras, the sixth starter the TinCaps have used this week. Contreras was supposed to start Tuesday in the series-opener, but was scratched for precautionary reasons, manager Brian Esposito said. The Chihuahua, Mexico native is still working his way from the Tommy John surgery he underwent in the fall of 2020 and the TinCaps and Padres wanted to make sure he didn't feel any discomfort heading into his start. Evidently, he feels better after a couple extra days of rest and he'll take the bump today for his sixth start of the season. His first five have been rough, with a 6.60 ERA and 2.07 WHIP in 15 innings. Still Contreras is the No. 19 prospect in the Padres' farm system, according to Fangraphs, which had this to say about him:
"Contreras re-entered affiliated ball in early May of 2022 and made a couple appearances in (recent weeks), during which he again sat 92-94 mph, with his changeup not quite as dynamic as it was at peak. It’s too early to worry about that, as we’re only talking about a few innings at this point. The takeaway is that Contreras’ arm strength has basically returned post-op. This doesn’t appear to be one of those cases where a guy totally reshapes his body during TJ rehab and comes back shot out of a canon in the direction of the big leagues. Instead, it looks like Contreras will spend his first option year trying to find that changeup and pitch his way into five- and six-inning shape so he can compete for a rotation spot next spring."
None of Contreras's outings this season have gone beyond four innings, so it's likely the TinCaps will need a long relief stint behind him this afternoon. That job could go to right-hander Brandon Komar, who made a spot start in place of Contreras on Tuesday and turned in the best outing of his pro career: five shutout innings, one hit, one walk and five strikeouts. The 23-year-old right-hander is working on a string of 17 2/3 consecutive scoreless innings in which he's given up only five hits, walked three and struck out 20.
The Captains will counter Contreras with 23-year-old right-hander Tommy Mace, the No. 23 prospect in the Cleveland farm system. The 6-foot-6, 230-pound Mace was the 69th overall pick in the 2021 MLB Draft, but has struggled in his first professional season, going 0-1 in seven starts with a 6.23 ERA, a lot of walks and not many strikeouts. He struck out 113 and walk only 21 in 90 innings as a senior at Florida last season, so he's had success in the past, but he walked four in 1 2/3 innings in his last outing and gave up five runs on a pair of home runs in 2 1/3 frames in the start before that. He has only one strikeout in those two appearances combined and the TinCaps could have an opportunity to bounce back from their two-hit defeat Saturday. Here's what Fangraphs had to say about Mace's repertoire:
"Mace has a four-pitch mix but works primarily off his fastball (up to 97 mph, sitting 92-94) and mid-80s slider, which he has fantastic glove-side command of. ... Mace’s fastball shape is of the sink/tail variety, mimicking his change."
The Guardians will go with a piggyback starter in 21-year-old Lenny Torres (1-3, 6.75 ERA), who has also had command issues this season. He is the No. 26 prospect in the Guardians' organization, boasting a 93-94 mph fastball and decent slider.
Hassell returns
Mace and Torres will take on a TinCaps lineup that will feature 2020 No. 8 overall pick Robert Hassell III for the first time since May 29. Hassell dealt with a bought of COVID-19 that caused him to miss 11 games, but he was activated off the virus list Saturday and is hitting second this afternoon. He and Corey Rosier are in the lineup together for the first time in a couple of weeks (Rosier also had COVID) and should pair with Brandon Valenzuela, one of the hottest hitters in the league, to form a dangerous top of the order. Hassell is second in the league with a .305 batting average and boasted an .823 OPS (14th on the circuit) before he went on the shelf.