The TinCaps open their final series of the first half this afternoon when they take on the Great Lakes Loons at Parkview Field. It's a six-game series, but only the first three games of the set will be part of the first half; before Friday's contest, the standings will reset so every team will be 0-0 once again.
Fort Wayne is not going to grab a playoff spot from the first half of the season – the TinCaps have long since been eliminated from the first-half division-championship race. But that doesn't mean these first three games against the Loons are meaningless. For the last several weeks, Fort Wayne has been trying to build momentum heading into the second half of the season and it has some right now after beating Lansing in four of six games last week to end a seven-series winless streak. Sunday was the TinCaps' best game of the season, a 14-0 victory in which they set season-bests for runs and margin of victory and tied a franchise record with 22 hits while taking a no-hitter into the eighth inning. Coming as it did on the heels of a devastating 6-5 walk-off loss Saturday in which Fort Wayne scored five runs in the ninth to take the lead before giving up two in the bottom half, coming out with eight runs in the first inning Sunday and running away with a victory was significant progress for a team that has struggled with consistency this season. Fort Wayne would like nothing more than to build on the good feelings from that performance with a strong showing tonight.
While the games today, Wednesday and Thursday are meaningless for the TinCaps in the standings, they are anything but that for the Loons. Great Lakes enters the series at Parkview Field winners of five in a row and only a half-game out of first place in the Midwest League's East Division. Only division winners get playoff spots this year, so these next three games for the Loons might decide their postseason hopes. If the TinCaps play spoiler over the next couple of days, they could not only avoid seeing another team celebrate on their field – manager Brian Esposito mentioned that scenario as motivation heading into this week – but also get a mental leg up on the Loons in the race for the division's second-half playoff spot.
With all of that on the line, the TinCaps send 21-year-old right-hander Dwayne Matos to the mound. Matos is a recent arrival from Double-A San Antonio and has been hit-or-miss in his time with the TinCaps. The slightly-built 6-foot-1, 155-pounder gave up three home runs in two innings in his first appearance with the TinCaps, then pitched 6 2/3 consecutive scoreless frames with nine strikeouts and one walk over his next three appearances, all out of the bullpen, before surrendering seven hits and three runs over three innings in his first TinCaps start, against Lansing on Wednesday. The one constant has been his ability to avoid walks, which is a positive, but he's also given up a lot of hits and hasn't missed many bats. Great Lakes comes into the series with the fourth-most home runs in the league and will punish mistakes if Matos makes them in the strike zone. The righty is unlikely to go much longer than 3-4 innings (he has not worked more than three since April 27), so expect a quasi-piggyback start for Fort Wayne tonight. That could come from Gabe Morales, Danny Denz or (most likely) Edwuin Bencomo. Bencomo has not pitched since Thursday and boasts a 2.60 ERA in 15 appearances this season.
The Great Lakes pitcher, who has not yet been announced an hour before first pitch, will face a TinCaps lineup that has five players (Corey Rosier, Robert Hassell III, Lucas Dunn, Jarryd Dale and Agustin Ruiz) who had at least three hits Sunday. Hassell is the league's leading hitter at .317 and has nine extra-base hits in seven games since his return from a stint on the COVID list. Ruiz is one of the key cogs in this lineup: he started his time with Fort Wayne this year with a 3-for-40 stretch, but broke out with four hits, including a home run and two doubles, Sunday. If he gets it going, this lineup becomes much more dangerous top to bottom. As for Dunn, he is still trying to get going at Parkview Field; since his call-up from Low-A Lake Elsinore, where he starred in April and May, he is hitting .298 with three home runs and four doubles in 12 TinCaps road games, but is 1 for 20 with 11 strikeouts in the Summit City. He hits third tonight.
The TinCaps have already essentially closed the book on the first half of the season and have focused all of their attention on getting ready to make a second-half playoff push. Though the second half is still a few days away, there is plenty of work to do in the next three days.