The TinCaps dropped the opener of a six-game series against the Great Lakes Loons 4-3 on Tuesday night at Parkview Field, leaving 12 runners on base in the process and falling to 4-29 when the opposing team scores first.
The win was Great Lakes' sixth in a row and, combined with a fourth consecutive loss for the Dayton Dragons, catapulted the Loons into first place in the Midwest League East Division by a half-game with two games left before the end of the season's first half. Dayton has a doubleheader against the Lake County Captains tonight and the Loons have the tiebreaker, meaning Great Lakes can clinch a first-half division title and a playoff spot with a win tonight and a Dayton doubleheader split. The TinCaps are far out of the division race but have a chance to play spoiler and prevent the Loons from celebrating on their home turf. The Midwest League East Division crown runs through the Summit City.
With some hardware on the line, the TinCaps send right-hander Ryan Bergert to the mound. The No. 16 prospect in the San Diego farm system, according to Fangraphs, has struggled in recent weeks, going 0-2 with a 6.20 ERA and a 1.72 WHIP since May 17. He has had issues with his command in his most recent starts, walking seven in eight innings over his last two outings. In that sense, his turn in the rotation getting skipped last week as part of the TinCaps' strategy to keep their starters fresh later into the season – each starter is getting a start off over the next month – might have provided a welcome opportunity for a reset. Despite his recent struggles, Bergert has been able to miss bats all season – he has 58 strikeouts in 45 innings – and if he can locate a little bit better going forward he should be able to put together some quality starts. He touched 95 mph with his fastball in his last start June 9 and cruised through three hitless innings with three strikeouts before giving up a flurry of hard-hit balls in the fourth. The stuff has been there for Bergert most of the season, but the results have not been as of late. Coming off 11 days of rest, he has an opportunity to finish the first half strong.
The Loons will counter Bergert with 22-year-old right-hander Nick Nastrini, the No. 18 prospect in the Dodgers' farm system, according to Fangraphs, and the second straight top-20 prospect to start for the Loons against Fort Wayne after 19th-ranked Carlos Duran got the ball Tuesday. Nastrini is one of the premier strikeout pitchers in the Midwest League right now, leading the league in whiffs per nine innings among pitchers who have faced at least 150 hitters (14.52). He's coming off a dominant start against the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers in which he fanned nine and gave up three hits in 4 2/3 innings, though he did walk three. Command has been an issue for the 6-foot-3, 215-pound UCLA product and when he's struggled it's often been because of walks. His ERA is a middling-at-best 4.76, but the stuff is much better than that and he'll feast on the TinCaps' lineup if it isn't disciplined. Here's what Fangraphs had to say about his repertoire.
"Routinely sitting 95-98 mph in short outings, Nastrini’s fastball also has big time carry through the zone. When both his breaking balls finish in the right spot, they are plus, and his curveball has enough depth to miss the occasional bat even when it’s mislocated."
The TinCaps have 30 hits in their last two games, though only eight of those came in the series-opener Tuesday. Agustin Ruiz has six of those 30 hits, including three doubles and a home run, and seems to be coming around after a 3-for-40 start to his 2022 stint with Fort Wayne. Manager Brian Esposito has talked about Ruiz getting on time against fastballs as a key to his development and he'll have a chance to see some excellent velocity tonight against Nastrini. Ruiz bats seventh. Lucas Dunn, who broke a 1-for-20 Parkview Field slump with a 3-for-3 performance Tuesday, will hit third on another warm, summer-ish night in downtown Fort Wayne.