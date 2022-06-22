The TinCaps lost 4-3, leaving 12 runners on base in the process and falling to 4-29 when the opponent scores first. The victory significantly increased the chances they'll have to watch the Loons celebrate a Midwest League East Division first-half title on the Parkview Field infield sometime in the next two days as Great Lakes' sixth straight win combined with Dayton's fourth consecutive loss to catapult the Loons into first place all alone with two games left in the first half.