The TinCaps have been moving up in the world recently. After spending nearly all of April and May in last place in the Midwest League's East Division, Fort Wayne ascended not only out of the cellar, but into sole possession of fourth place in the six-team division by the end of its 5-1 series against the Quad Cities River Bandits on Sunday.
The TinCaps are 22-14 since a 5-16 start and their record is actually somewhat worse than their plus-17 run differential suggests because of their 7-16 record in games decided by one or two runs. They are not going to clinch a postseason spot in the first half of the season because Great Lakes has run away and hid from the rest of the division, boasting a 9 1/2-game margin over second place with nine games left in the first half before the standings reset, but a strong finish to the first half could position the TinCaps to make a run for the playoffs in the second half of the season.
Fort Wayne opens its final full series of the first half tonight with the first of six games against the Dayton Dragons at Parkview Field. The Dragons are one of the teams directly in front of Fort Wayne in the East standings, boasting a 29-28 mark entering the week. The TinCaps took four of six games from Dayton in Dayton, Ohio, in mid-May, no-hitting the Dragons along the way – Fort Wayne's first no-hitter in more than a decade – and enter the week unbeaten in their last four series with a 3-0-1 record and a 13-6 mark in their last 19 games.
As they try to extend that run of good play, the TinCaps will send right-hander Adam Mazur, the Padres' No. 6 prospect, to the mound for the series-opener. Mazur, the 2022 Big Ten Pitcher of the Year out of Iowa, has turned in three quality starts in his last four outings and boasts a 1.95 ERA, which would lead the Midwest League by a considerable margin if he had enough innings to qualify. The former Hawkeye is coming off a start against Quad Cities in which he went six innings and surrendered three runs on six hits while striking out four and walking none to earn his first professional victory. The start wasn't quite as dominant as some of his previous outings, but he again avoided walks and home runs – he has not given up homers all season and has issued just two walks in his last 27 innings – and pitched effectively to contact, which has been his strategy all year. On a rainy, cool night at Parkview Field, that strategy seems an excellent bet to work again tonight.
Another Padres Prospect catching my eye recently: Last years 2nd Rd from @UIBaseball, Adam Mazur. 2.52 FIP, 1.45 ERA, xFIP 2.89, 1.45 BB/9 in 31 Innings.Just a 6.39 K/9, but he misses a LOT of barrels and gets a lotta soft contact.pic.twitter.com/WfOuo44VBw— Clark Fahrenthold (@CFahrenthold11) June 6, 2023
The Dragons will counter Mazur with 2021 eighth-round pick Hunter Parks, a 22-year-old right-hander who has gone 2-2 with a 3.28 ERA this season. Parks has had a little bit of luck to post that ERA figure, however, as he has walked more than 5 1/2 hitters per nine innings, including six in 2 1/3 innings in his most recent outing, against Cedar Rapids. He has particularly struggled in his last four starts, going 0-1 with a 6.55 ERA and 14 walks against 11 strikeouts in 11 innings. He might struggle against a Fort Wayne lineup which scored 46 runs in the Quad Cities series and is among the league leaders in walks. The TinCaps are not generally going to bail out a pitcher struggling with command issues.
Here's what Fangraphs had to say about Parks:
"Parks sits 93-95 mph as a starter and will show you a plus slider. He barely throws his other two pitches and is probably destined for the bullpen eventually, where he’ll be a main-lister if he throws harder in relief."
Hunter Parks has burst onto the scene this year. He is nasty.Season ERA at 2.73. #RedsMiLB pic.twitter.com/vYvDW5Bpue— Bryce Spalding (@bryce_spalding) May 23, 2023
The lineup which will oppose Parks is largely the same one which has been bludgeoning Midwest League pitching recently. Jackson Merrill, Jakob Marsee, Marcos Castañon, Nathan Martorella, Brandon Valenzuela, Joshua Mears, Justin Farmer and Lucas Dunn – all in the lineup tonight – have taken turns acting as the hitting star for Fort Wayne in the last couple of weeks and each is in the midst of some kind of hot streak. It's likely some of them won't be with Fort Wayne for much longer as promotions tend to pick up around this time of the season and trade talks begin in earnest ahead of the July deadline, so TinCaps fans should enjoy this crew being together while it can.
Last weekend, No. 14 @Padres prospect Joshua Mears finished off the series with 2 doubles and a game-tying HR! He hits 9th in today's starting lineup. #PadresOnDeck pic.twitter.com/GDM6iz5znt— Fort Wayne TinCaps (@TinCaps) June 13, 2023