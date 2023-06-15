The TinCaps remained red-hot Wednesday night, sweeping a doubleheader from the visiting Dayton Dragons to improve to 29-30 overall and 15-6 over their last 21 games. They are now 6-2 against the Dragons this season and with a win tonight can not only climb to .500 for the first time all season – a significant accomplishment after a 5-16 April – but also win a fifth consecutive game for the first time since August 2019.
A win at Parkview Field against the Dragons would also push the hosts into sole possession of third place in the Midwest League East Division, which would be their highest positioning of the season. Dayton and the TinCaps come into the night tied for third.
Fort Wayne has been bolstered in recent weeks in large part by its starting pitching, which was excellent against Wednesday, when right-handers Adam Mazur and Jared Kollar combined to work 10 innings, give up two runs and strike out 14. One of the few pitchers in the Midwest League who has been on the level of Mazur and Kollar this year will pitch tonight for Fort Wayne: right-hander Ryan Bergert, the Padres' No. 24 prospect. Bergert enters the night leading the MWL in ERA among pitchers with at least 40 innings of work with a 1.67 mark, ranks third among the same group in opponent batting average at .174 and fifth in strikeout rate at 28%. He is also one of only four pitchers in that category who is yet to give up a home run this season, after serving up 18 gopher balls in a full season with the TinCaps last year.
Bergert has also cut his walk rate nearly in half in his last five outings compared to his first five and is getting increasingly comfortable with the new three-quarters arm slot he is utilizing this year. For more on Bergert, click here.
Ryan Bergert yesterday 7 IP, 0 ER, 8 K, 1 BB, 3 HLowered ERA to 1.69Has shown K ability but walk rate has skyrocketed from 8.9 BB% to 14.5 BB% this yearHis HRs given up are way down so maybe he’s being more careful trading homers for walks?Another interesting young arm pic.twitter.com/JZbTJPYnCC— Giannis Auntiegotapoodle (@TooMuchMortons_) May 27, 2023
The Dragons will counter Bergert with right-hander Carson Rudd, 24, a starter at the beginning of the season who had been moved into the bullpen recently. Rudd is a strikeout pitcher, using a mid-90s fastball and biting slider to whiff 30 in 23 innings this year. The former Stanford Cardinal has walked 10 and his ERA is 6.26, but he has had some bad luck, with opponents hitting .362 on balls in play (the average is about .300) and scoring more than 42% of the runners they put on base (the average is about 25%).
Carson Rudd earned the win with a stellar start last night for Dayton, allowing only three hits and walking none while striking out eight batters. #RedsMiLB pic.twitter.com/OhBdFEWIvi— Reds Minor Leagues (@RedsMiLB) April 13, 2023
The TinCaps' lineup which will face Rudd features Padres No. 1 prospect Jackson Merrill at the top of the order after he knocked in three of Fort Wayne's six runs during Wednesday's doubleheader. Merrill is hitting .300 since May 5 and will be followed in the order by Jakob Marsee, the league's leader in runs scored and slugger Nathan Martorella, one of the top MWL players in home runs and RBI.
Tonight, No. 24 @Padres prospect @ryan10bergert toes the slab as the 'Caps try for their 5️⃣th straight win! Among MWL pitchers with 40+ IP, Bergert leads the league with a 1.67 ERA.👀 pic.twitter.com/bO2KRzfFis— Fort Wayne TinCaps (@TinCaps) June 15, 2023