The biggest regular-season game on the TinCaps' calendar is here: it's the annual Fourth of July game at Parkview Field, which will be followed, as always, by the team's Independence Day fireworks show. The Midwest League calendar calls for Mondays to be days off, but with July 4 falling on a Monday this year, the league decreed today should feature a slate of games, with Tuesday as the weekly off day. Tonight, the TinCaps will take on the Lake County Captains in the opener of a six-game series, which will conclude with a game each day from Wednesday through Sunday.
There is always an enormous crowd at Parkview Field for the Fourth of July game – the five largest crowds in the stadium's history have all come on July 4, including the record of 9,508 in 2019 – and tonight should be no different. It's a hot summer day in downtown Fort Wayne, but there's just enough cloud cover to keep fans from baking in the sun. Those who do attend the game should be advised that, because of the 6 p.m. first pitch and the shorter games this season due to the advent of the pitch clock, there will likely be a chunk of time after the end of the game in which there is still too much light to do a fireworks show. Those festivities will begin after nightfall.
As for the TinCaps, plenty has happened since they last played at Parkview Field on June 26. Among the changes are the additions of infielder Max Ferguson (leading off tonight and playing second) and Cole Cummings (hitting cleanup and playing first) to the lineup. Both players were Low-A stars before getting promoted to Fort Wayne last week – Cummings got on base at a .416 clip with a nearly 18% walk rate and Ferguson, the Padres' No. 26 prospect, according to Fangraphs, had a 20% walk rate and stole 51 bases in 64 games – and have made an early impact, hitting a home run apiece in the TinCaps' series against West Michigan, which the Whitecaps won 4-2. In Cummings, Ferguson and Lucas Dunn, Fort Wayne has gotten significant reinforcements from Low-A and in recent weeks as the Padres try to give the TinCaps a leg up in the second half (and after those players proved they deserved a new challenge).
Fort Wayne has its best lineup on the field tonight, with Robert Hassell III, tied for the league lead in batting average at .304, hitting second, Brandon Valenzuela hitting fifth, Corey Rosier, who saw a 16-game on-base streak end Sunday, hitting sixth and Matthew Acosta, another fairly recent Low-A call-up batting ninth. After losing to West Michigan 13-4 on Sunday, this is a lineup built for a bounce-back.
Fort Wayne pitcher Jackson Wolf could use a bounce-back, as well, after walking four and giving up four runs in just 1 2/3 innings in his last start. The 23-year-old left-hander has been excellent at Parkview Field recently, but has struggled on the road. Since May 11, in four starts at home, Wolf has a 2.82 ERA and 32 strikeouts in 22 1/3 innings; in four starts on the road, he has just 17 whiffs in 19 1/3 frames with an 8.37 ERA. Now back at Parkview Field, Wolf could turn in a crowd-pleasing performance if he can get his command to a passable level.
He'll take on 23-year-old right-hander Jack Leftwich, a seventh-round pick in the 2021 MLB Draft, who will be making his High-A debut after dominating Low-A to the tune of a 4-2 record, 2.39 ERA and a stratospheric 8.40 K/BB ratio that would have led the league by a huge margin if he had pitched five more innings and qualified for the title. Those hoping to see some offensive fireworks on Fourth of July might be disappointed: Leftwich gave up only one home run in more than 60 innings of work at the lower level. The 6-foot-4, 220-pound righty hits 96 mph with his fastball, throws an effective slider in the low-80s and also features a changeup. His command has been excellent all season.
Rather than starting the second half in a strong manner and announcing their presence as a playoff contender despite a fifth-place finish in the first half, the TinCaps have started the half 2-7 with a league-worst minus-34 run differential, nine runs worse than anyone else. Maybe an energetic crowd will give them the jolt they need to start a 12-game homestand off with a victory. If they're going to make a move, the time to do it is now. It can start tonight.