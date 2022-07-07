It's now or never for the TinCaps.
Fort Wayne wanted to get off to a hot start in the second half in order to announce its re-entry into the Midwest League playoff race, but has instead gone 2-8 since the season's midway point and slipped into last place in the East Division second-half race while totaling a minus-40 run differential in those 10 games.
After two days off in a row – a scheduled off day Tuesday and a rainout Wednesday, to be made up during a Saturday doubleheader – the TinCaps have an opportunity for a reset. It's still early in the second-half race and they have a chance to turn their fortunes around with 11 more home games in a row. This is probably their last shot, however: if they don't make some headway in the standings over the next two weeks, their playoff hopes will be in full-on life support.
After losing the series opener to Lake County 6-0 on Monday in front of Parkview Field's largest crowd since 2019, the TinCaps can try to bounce back tonight with left-hander Noel Vela on the mound. Vela, the No. 30 prospect in the Padres' farm system according to MLB.com, has been all over the place recently, mixing dominant outings with awful performances. In a pair of starts June 17 and June 23, he pitched 12 innings, gave up one run on six hits and struck out 10. On June 30, however, he lasted only 2/3 of an inning, walked two and gave up three hits and four runs. He hasn't pitched since, but comes into today's matchup with an extra day of rest and sporting a 4-5 record with a 3.63 ERA for the season. As always, the key for Vela is control. He has excellent stuff, but is often inefficient and struggles to pitch deep into games because his pitch count doesn't stay down. The 23-year-old southpaw pitched 5 2/3 innings, struck out nine, walked three and gave up four runs on four hits in a loss to the Captains on June 11.
The Captains will counter with 21-year-old right-hander Aaron Davenport, who dominated in a start against Fort Wayne on June 8, whiffing nine in 5 1/3 shutout innings and giving up only two hits and a walk. The 6-foot, 185-pound Hawaii product is 2-4 with a 4.59 ERA and is coming off an outing in which he served up two home-run balls and gave up eight runs in four innings while also walking four. His outstanding performance against Fort Wayne was his only start that was even average in his last five.
The TinCaps' lineup features Futures Game selection Robert Hassell III in his usual No. 2 slot and UCLA product Jack Stronach in the lineup for the first time since June 21, acting as the designated hitter. Catcher Adam Kerner will give Brandon Valenzuela the day off and will get his first start since June 23.
It's also TV Sitcom Night at Parkview Field, featuring an expected appearance from Leslie David Baker, who played Stanley on The Office. Baker will throw out the first pitch and be available to meet fans from 7:05-8:30 p.m. at the Lincoln Financial Event Center.