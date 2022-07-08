The TinCaps climbed back from eight runs down Thursday night to tie their game against the Lake County Captains, but ultimately lost 11-10 in 13 innings, the longest game Fort Wayne has played this season. It was a heartbreaking defeat after such an exhilarating late-inning rally, but it was a welcome sight to see the TinCaps show some rare comeback mojo; they're now 4-36 this season in games in which the opponent scores first. If they're going to battle back into the Midwest League East Division second-half race, they're probably going to need to win some games in the late innings.
After three losses in a row and two straight to start this series against Lake County, the TinCaps will try to bounce back tonight, when they send right-hander Efraín Contreras to the mound. Contreras, who had Tommy John surgery in fall 2020, is slowly working his way back to full strength and is coming off his best outing of the season, when he pitched five innings and gave up two runs on five hits. He pitched to contact in that game, walking only one but also striking out only one hitter after coming into the contest with 30 punchouts in 23 innings of work for the season.
The key for Contreras is keeping his velocity up over his entire start. He has hit 94 mph with his fastball since he returned from his injury, but there have been times that velocity wanes as his start enters the third or fourth inning. He'll try to build on his solid last outing and work into the sixth inning for the first time this season. The TinCaps could use a longer start tonight after deploying five relievers in Thursday's extra-inning contest. Dwayne Matos and Danny Denz are among those who should be available as long relievers if Contreras only goes 3-4 innings and Seth Mayberry could get some late-inning work after a series of strong performances over the last month. The TinCap pitching staff is facing a lineup that has clubbed six home runs in the first two games of this series, including a grand slam Thursday.
The Captains will counter Contreras with 23-year-old right-hander Mason Hickman, a 6-foot-6, 238-pounder who served up home runs to Agustin Ruiz and Brandon Valenzuela while giving up three runs in 4 1/3 innings during his last start against the TinCaps on June 9. Fangraphs says Hickman (2-5, 5.11 ERA) "sits about 90 mph with vertical shape and can create depth on his slow curveball." He had struck out 17 over 10 shutout innings in a couple of mid-June starts, but surrendered a pair of long balls during a four-inning start in his last outing, against the Lansing Lugnuts. The TinCaps' offense woke up after a difficult start to Thursday's contest and they're hoping the bats can carry that over to tonight.
Valenzuela, who victimized Hickman in June, returns to the lineup tonight after a night off Thursday, but the TinCaps will be without Thursday's main star, Futures Game selection Robert Hassell III, who went 3 for 4 with a home run, two doubles and four RBI in the loss. He will get the night off. Reserve catcher Adam Kerner, who had not started since June 23 before driving in three runs Thursday, earned himself another start tonight and will be the designated hitter with Valenzuela behind the dish. Matthew Acosta will also start again after doubling twice and he will move from the No. 7 spot up to Hassell's usual No. 2 slot.
The weather over downtown Fort Wayne is gloomy as it stands currently, an hour before the scheduled first pitch, and there is some rain in the forecast early in the evening. I'd be surprised if this game gets rained out, especially with a doubleheader scheduled for Saturday, but it might be delayed slightly at the start if the rain comes in the next half hour.