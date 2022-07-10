After a dismal 2-9 start to the second half of the season, the TinCaps have won three games in a row for the first time since April and have a chance today to stretch their streak to four, a feat they have not accomplished all season.
A victory this afternoon against the Lake County Captains would give Fort Wayne a series victory after it dropped the first two games of the set. The TinCaps have not won a series against anyone other than Lansing since taking 4 of 6 games from South Bend from April 12-17. It has been an evenly-matched series, with three one-run contests and two games decided in extra innings. The TinCaps swept a doubleheader Saturday with a walk-off 3-2 win in eight innings (both games were scheduled for seven) and a 6-2 triumph in the nightcap behind a Matthew Acosta three-run double and a home run from recent Low-A call-up Cole Cummings.
The TinCaps go for the series victory this afternoon with left-hander Jackson Wolf on the mound, making his second start of the series. Wolf has struggled of late, going 1-2 with a 6.85 ERA in his last five starts. Two of those have come against Lake County, including the only good one of the bunch: On June 10, Wolf pitched five innings against the Captains, gave up one run on four hits and struck out six. In the series-opener on July 4, however, he surrendered four runs, including a pair of home runs, in 5 1/3 innings, though he did strike out seven without a walk. The lack of free passes was a significant positive from Wolf's start as he had issued four in his previous outing in only 1 2/3 frames. The Captains have subsisted on the long ball against Fort Wayne pitching most of the week, clubbing eight home runs in the first five games and scoring all four of their runs in the doubleheader Saturday via homers. If Wolf and the relievers who follow him can keep the ball in the yard, Fort Wayne should have a chance.
The Captains will counter Wolf with 23-year-old right-hander Tommy Mace, the No. 23 prospect in the Cleveland farm system, according to Fangraphs. The 6-foot-6, 230-pound Mace has been inconsistent this season, mixing very good starts with very poor performances and netting an 0-4 mark with a 6.49 ERA. He pitched two shutout innings against the TinCaps on June 12, though he walked two and gave up a pair of hits. He also surrendered a pair of home runs in his last start against Lansing and only got through four innings. Here's what Fangraphs had to say about No. 69 overall pick in the 2021 MLB Draft:
"Mace has a four-pitch mix but works primarily off his fastball (up to 97 mph, sitting 92-94) and mid-80s slider, which he has fantastic glove-side command of. He worked 91-92 last fall during (the 2021 fall league) and was throwing a ton of changeups."
The TinCap offense has been pretty good over the last several days, though it has taken a few innings to get started a couple of times. Fort Wayne came one out away from being no-hit in the first game of the doubleheader Saturday, but rallied for two runs in the seventh inning with two out, frustrating starter Doug Nikhazy, who had dominated to that point. Acosta has been excellent this series, reaching base nine times in four games and collecting three doubles and four RBI. If Robert Hassell III, who is day-to-day with general soreness, is not available again today (the Futures Game invitee has missed the last three contests), Acosta will likely be back in center field in his place.
The TinCaps are in the very beginning stages of their climb up the second-half East Division standings after starting the half with nine losses in 11 games. Extending their win streak to four and winning this series would be an indicator they're not entirely out of the postseason picture yet.