The TinCaps showed significant signs of improvement last week during their six-game series against the Lake County Captains, coming back twice in the late innings, getting some excellent performances out of the bullpen and winning three games in a row for the first time since April.
Unfortunately for Fort Wayne, it let an opportunity to win the series slip away with a late-inning collapse in the finale Sunday: a 2-1 seventh-inning lead melted into a 5-2 defeat after a pair of home runs and forced the TinCaps to settle for a split. They have not won a series against any team except Lansing since April 12-17 when they took 4 of 6 games from South Bend.
The good news: Lansing comes to town starting today. There is no other team in the Midwest League against whom Fort Wayne has had nearly as much success – it is 9-3 against the Lugnuts despite playing all 12 of those games on the road. The TinCaps' 10-5 start to the campaign, which was their high-water mark this season in terms of games above .500, was buoyed by a series against Lansing in which they took 5 of 6 and erstwhile TinCaps outfielder Joshua Mears bashed five home runs on the way to Midwest League Player of the Week honors. In 12 games against the Lugnuts, Fort Wayne has scored at least nine runs six times and has a plus-44 overall run differential.
The Lugnuts are ahead of them in the second-half standings, but the TinCaps still have to feel good about their chances of earning what would be a galvanizing series victory this week. They welcome Lansing to Parkview Field for the first time, though manager Brian Esposito joked he thought there might be something up in the water in Michigan's capital that helped his team play so well there early in the season.
"They have good players too, they have a good team, they have a good offensive lineup," Esposito said on the Sports Rush on Monday. "They were in the same boat we were where our pitching was kind of light at times. Both of us sit in the lower third of High-A baseball in terms of average velocity on the mound. ... But they're a good club. They play good baseball. I think we go up (to Lansing) and just for whatever reason we see the ball really well up there. Hopefully that continues here."
With a chance to get an ultra-important series off to a good start, the TinCaps send left-hander Noel Vela to the mound. Vela (4-5, 4.22 ERA) has struggled recently, giving up nine runs on eight hits and four walks over his last two starts, which have combined to last only 3 1/3 innings. He cruised through the first two innings in his last start, but surrendered five runs, including a grand slam without retiring the side in the third and was pulled from the game. His slider was excellent through those first couple of innings in that last start and his velocity was fine, so there's some hope that he can rediscover the form that helped him briefly lead all of Minor League Baseball in ERA early in the season. At the very least, the TinCaps would like to see him pitch somewhat deeper into the game so their bullpen schedule isn't upended in the first game of the series.
The Lugnuts will counter Vela with 24-year-old southpaw Mac Lardner (2-2, 3.52 ERA), who is coming off his best start of the season: six shutout innings, eight strikeouts, four hits and two walks against Great Lakes. He also pitched six scoreless frames against Beloit on June 21, but he gave up four runs, including a home run to Lucas Dunn, in a 9-5 loss to the TinCaps on June 15. Dunn will bat third and play third tonight. Lardner is something of a soft-tosser (his fastball was 85-87 mph coming out of college at Gonzaga), though he does have a solid changeup, good command and can get in a good rhythm when he's right.
Lardner will face a Fort Wayne lineup that will be without star Robert Hassell III for the fifth straight game as he deals with some general lower-body soreness and gets ready for the Futures Game later this week. Matthew Acosta will be back in Hassell's spot in center. Adam Kerner is back in the lineup tonight, as well, hitting in the No. 9 hole as the DH. Kerner has been the team's No. 3 catcher most of the season and had only gotten sparing playing time through early July, but he has been hot at the plate recently and has hit his way into more consistent at-bats.
It's a perfect night at the ballpark: warm, but not hot, very little wind, only some wispy clouds breaking up an entirely blue sky. The TinCaps start what should be a very telling series and have a chance to carry over some of the positives from last week in the second half of their 12-game homestand.