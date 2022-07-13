The TinCaps opened their six-game series against the Lansing Lugnuts on Tuesday with a resounding 7-1 victory, improving to 10-3 against Lansing this season.
On Wednesday morning, they got more good news: Robert Hassell III will be back in the lineup today for the first time since Thursday. The Padres' No. 1 prospect, who is preparing to depart for the Futures Game later this week, was dealing with some lower-body soreness after going 3 for 4 with a home run and two doubles in his most recent contest. The team also wanted to give him a few days of rest before he heads to Los Angeles for the Futures Game and MLB All-Star Game festivities. Because of his participation in those events, he won't get to take full advantage of the four-day break in the Midwest League schedule that starts Monday, so manager Brian Esposito tried to ensure he got some time off over the last several days. Now, the Midwest League's leading hitter – Hassell is batting .310 – is back in his usual No. 2 spot in the Fort Wayne batting order, though he will only be the DH today and not play center field. First pitch is at 12:05 p.m.
As the TinCaps try to secure their fifth win in six games and tie Lansing for fourth place in the Midwest League East Division second-half standings, they send right-hander Efraín Contreras to the mound. Contreras was excellent for much of his start last week against the Lake County Captains, equaling a season-high with seven strikeouts and touching 94 mph with his fastball, but he faded a little bit toward the end and eventually gave up three runs in 4 1/3 innings. His stuff was much better than that, however, and his changeup at 78 mph and curveball in the mid 70s consistently kept Captain hitters off balance. Contreras, 22, has now made 10 starts in his return from Tommy John surgery and he is slowly working his way back to full strength. The TinCaps have a full bullpen available, so he probably only needs to get through five innings today, but he could go longer if he works efficiently.
The Lugnuts will counter Contreras with 22-year-old Christian Fernandez, who will be making his debut in the Oakland farm system after coming over in a trade with Tampa Bay. Fernandez had pitched four seasons in rookie ball prior to this year after signing with the Rays at age 16 and he spent the early part of the season tearing up Low-A, going 5-2 with a 2.79 ERA and 13.5 strikeouts per nine innings. He was a long reliever early in the season, but he moved to the rotation in May and thrived there, though he never pitched more than 5 2/3 innings. For a Lugnuts team that lost starter Mac Lardner to an injury after 3 2/3 innings Tuesday, it would really help if Fernandez got through five or even six innings today. This will be his High-A debut.
“Fastball averages 93 (mph) and three really good offspeed pitches,” Oakland assistant GM Dan Feinstein told MLB.com of Fernandez. “Changeup is probably the best one. Has the ability to get swings and misses, as do the slider and curveball.”
Fernandez will face a Fort Wayne lineup that pounded 12 hits in the series-opener and has averaged more than seven runs in 13 games against the Lugnuts this season. In addition to Hassell, the lineup features Corey Rosier, who went 3 for 3 with a walk and a stolen base in Tuesday's win. Rosier leads the league in runs scored with 60 and will bat sixth today. Slugger Agustin Ruiz returns to the lineup for the first time since Saturday, when he singled and walked twice.
The TinCaps started their series against the Lugnuts in strong fashion Tuesday, piling up baserunners, getting aggressive on the bases (four steals) and notching important clutch hits (4 for 9 with runners in scoring position). That's the formula which, if repeated, will help them climb back into the Midwest League postseason picture. It's worked all season against Lansing.