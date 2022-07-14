The TinCaps have started their series against the Lansing Lugnuts in strong fashion, taking Tuesday's series-opener 7-1 and coming from behind to win 8-7 on Wednesday on a walk-off single from catcher Anthony Vilar, a hit that secured Fort Wayne's fifth victory in six games.
After those triumphs, the TinCaps are 11-3 against Lansing this season with a plus-51 run differential. They are also tied for fourth place in the Midwest League East Division second-half standings with the Lugnuts, just 1 1/2 games behind Lake County in third.
Fort Wayne will try to match its season-long win streak (three games) tonight when it takes on the Lugnuts again at Parkview Field. On the mound for the hosts as they try to climb into sole possession of fourth place in the division, is their ace, left-hander Robert Gasser, who has been one of the hottest pitchers in all of High-A over the last five weeks. In his last six starts, the 22-year-old southpaw, the Padres' No. 7 prospect according to MLB.com, is 3-1 with a 1.47 ERA and 47 strikeouts against eight walks in 36 2/3 innings. His last time out came at Parkview Field against Lake County, when he pitched six innings and gave up two runs on six hits while striking out 10, the second time he's reached double-figure whiffs this season. He made just one mistake in the appearance, grooving a first-pitch fastball that went for a two-run home run after he'd issued a walk. Gasser touched 96 mph with his fastball in that start and overcame taking a line drive off the leg.
Earlier this week, the lefty talked to Fangraphs about his expanding arsenal of breaking balls, which include an 86 mph slider and an 81 mph pitch he calls a cutter, both of which have evolved significantly since spring training this year through work with Padres minor-league pitching coordinator Rob Marcello.
"As a pitcher, you have to evolve," Gasser said. You can’t just stay the same. To grow, you have to change. If I stay the same person, with that same repertoire, it’s almost like I’ve become bland. I need to keep everything sharp and always be refining my tools. If I can add a weapon, that’s great. The more the merrier."
The Lugnuts will counter Gasser with 20-year-old right-hander Joey Estes, the No. 18 prospect in the Oakland farm system, according to Fangraphs. After an outstanding year at Low-A last season, Estes has found his match somewhat in High-A, going 2-4 with a 4.47 ERA in 12 starts this season. The 2019 16th-round pick has been very good in his last two starts, however, pitching a combined 10 innings and giving up just one earned run on seven hits while striking out 11. He has walked five in those starts and the TinCaps will try to utilize the selective approach that has worked for them over the last week to keep Estes from getting deep into the game. Here's what Fangraphs had to say about the Lugnut starter:
"Estes doesn’t blow you away with his stuff, but all three of his offerings are average to a tick above. His fastball was up and down much of the (2021) season, as he sat in the low-90s in some outings and was more 93-95 mph at his best. His low-80s slider ranges from fringy to plus, as he’ll show occasional ability to put big sweep on the pitch, while his changeup is a bit firm but features good tumble. The three-pitch mix is made all the more effective by unpredictable sequencing and command of the entire arsenal that is well advanced for a pitching prospect who doesn’t turn 21 until October."
Estes will face a Fort Wayne lineup that features the Midwest League's leading hitter in Robert Hassell III, who comes into the game batting .309. It's likely his last game with the TinCaps before he heads to Los Angeles for Saturday's Futures Game. He'll play center field tonight, while Matthew Acosta will patrol right and Corey Rosier will be in left. Acosta had three hits Wednesday and has been on base 14 times in the last seven games, while Rosier has five hits in the series, including a home run and a triple Thursday. Rosier hit leadoff Wednesday, but will return to the No. 6 slot today with Max Ferguson back in the leadoff spot tonight. Ferguson took a pitch off the hand Tuesday and was not in the lineup Wednesday, though he did pinch-run in the ninth and score the game-winning run on Vilar's single. Vilar gets a second straight start behind the plate, while Brandon Valenzuela will be the DH.