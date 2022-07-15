Let's talk about the TinCaps' upcoming schedule. Starting tonight, they have three more matchups over the next three days with Lansing, a team against whom they are 12-3 this season. After that, they get a four-day break along with the rest of the Midwest League for the MLB All-Star festivities, followed by a three-game set at Dayton, which has lost five in a row and is in last place in the second-half East Division standings. Following that short set, Fort Wayne travels to Peoria for six games against the West Division cellar-dwelling Chiefs (5-13 in the second half).
That gives the TinCaps, winners of three in a row and six of their last seven, 12 consecutive games against some of the league's lowliest teams. In other words, if they are going to make a postseason push – they are five games out of first in the second-half standings with 48 to play – it will probably get rolling in the next two weeks. There are signs Fort Wayne is up to the task – its bullpen has been much better lately, it has been piling up baserunners on offense and the players say they are having a lot more fun – but a one-game-at-a-time mentality has to prevail.
Tonight, the TinCaps try to stretch their winning streak to four games, which would be their longest streak of the season. The game is somewhat in doubt, however: about 90 minutes before the scheduled first pitch, rain is falling over downtown Fort Wayne and is projected to continue for a while. A game might be played tonight, but there is a decent chance it is delayed at the very least. Of course, the Journal Gazette will provide updates as soon as it has any.
If the game is played, Fort Wayne will send right-hander Ryan Bergert to the mound. The Padres' No. 15 prospect per Fangraphs has had a rough go of it in recent weeks, posting a 7.60 ERA in his last nine starts. He wasn't bad his last time out, zipping through two innings while touching 96 mph with his fastball, but he gave up a two-run home run in the third and was unable to finish five innings, falling one out short of qualifying for his first win of the season (he struck out four and gave up five hits and three walks in 4 2/3 frames). He has had trouble this season in his second time through the order and keeping Lansing down when the lineup rolls over will be key tonight. The 22-year-old righty has faced the Lugnuts once this season, tossing four innings and striking out seven while giving up four hits and one run April 21.
The Lugnuts will counter Bergert with 24-year-old left-hander Jack Owen, who was a reliever for most of the season in Low-A before moving into the rotation in High-A in late June. In three starts with the Lugnuts, he is 1-0 with a 2.77 ERA and a strikeout per inning. That's not much to go on, especially since he had two forgettable starts before dominating Great Lakes to the tune of six shutout innings and one hit in his most recent performance. The TinCaps have averaged better than seven runs against Lansing this season, but they'll have their hands full with a pitcher who throws in the low-90s and exhibits excellent command.
Fort Wayne has feasted at the plate in recent games by working deep counts and waiting for one pitch in one spot. Owen might not allow that: he walked a single hitter in his final 13 2/3 innings at Low-A and although he issued five free passes in his first two starts at the higher level, he followed that by not giving up any in his most recent start. The TinCaps might have to be a little bit more aggressive tonight or they may find themselves in a lot of 0-1 and 0-2 counts.
Fort Wayne's lineup will be without top hitter Robert Hassell III, the league's No. 2 in batting average at .311. Hassell is gone for the rest of the series against Lansing and will play in the Futures Game on Saturday in Los Angeles, the first player to do so as an active TinCap or Wizard. Corey Rosier, the league's leader in runs with 61, will hit sixth after reaching base eight times in the first three games of the series.