The TinCaps' 12-game homestand comes to an end this afternoon with the finale of a six-game series against the Lansing Lugnuts. Fort Wayne has already clinched a series victory over Lansing after winning four of the first five games in the series and has secured a winning homestand after going 7-4 through the first 11 games. A four-day rest starts Monday in conjunction with the MLB All-Star Break (there will not be an All-Star Game in the Midwest League this season).
Despite already having the series won, the TinCaps can't look ahead to their break. Trailing first-place West Michigan by six games with 47 to play means they have to take advantage of every single game if they want to be in contention for a postseason bid down the stretch of the regular season. It will be difficult to stay mentally focused in a day game after a doubleheader, but Lansing will have the same concerns.
"Tomorrow's a big test," TinCaps manager Brian Esposito said after his team split a doubleheader Saturday. "That last day heading into the break, guys could have flights, guys could be looking forward to seeing their loved ones and understandably so, but you still have a job to do, so I'm looking forward to seeing how we show up and where the guys are mentally and physically."
With a chance to take 5 of 6 from the Lugnuts, the TinCaps will send left-hander Noel Vela to the mound for his second start of the week. Vela earned the win Tuesday with a quality start – six innings, five hits, one run – in Fort Wayne's 7-1 triumph. The southpaw's didn't have his best stuff, but Esposito said it was the best "fight" he had seen from Vela in a while. The performance was an important bounce-back for the 23-year-old lefty, who had given up nine runs over 3 1/3 innings over his previous two starts. He only struck out one hitter in his outing Tuesday, so he'll likely focus on missing more bats today; his fastball velocity, which has touched 96 mph this season, was sitting 92-93 mph in his last start.
The Captains will counter Vela with 26-year-old right-hander Jake Walkinshaw, a 36th-round pick in the 2019 MLB Draft. Walkinshaw missed the early part of the season with an injury, but returned in mid-June and has been excellent in five starts (three in High-A and two in the Arizona Complex League). The 6-foot-3, 200-pound Walkinshaw has not pitched more than four innings in any of his starts, but he's been slowly ramping up and it seems as though he could go as many as five today if he's in rhythm. His last outing was his best of the season, a masterpiece against first-place Great Lakes in which he struck out nine and gave up only two hits and a walk in four shutout innings. Walkinshaw throws an outstanding slider and Fort Wayne hitters, who left 11 runners on base in a 4-2 loss in the doubleheader nightcap Saturday, will have their hands full.
The TinCaps' lineup will once again be without Padres No. 1 prospect Robert Hassell III, the Midwest League's second-leading hitter, after he played in the Futures Game in Los Angeles on Saturday night. Fort Wayne has speed at the top today with Max Ferguson, who blasted a three-run home run Saturday, and Corey Rosier in the Nos. 1 and 2 spots. Third baseman Lucas Dunn gets a day off after singling twice and walking in Game 2 on Saturday. Agustin Ruiz will bat ninth after notching his first two-hit game since June 21 and scoring the winning run in Game 1 of the doubleheader. TinCaps No. 9 hitters have reached base eight times in the first five games of the series.
It has been a long and mostly successful homestand for the TinCaps, but they could really use a win heading into the break. It's possible, however, they won't have a change to get one: rain is in the forecast this afternoon and it's anyone's guess whether it will hold off long enough for these teams to play the five innings necessary for an official game.