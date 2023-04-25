The TinCaps returned to Fort Wayne on Sunday after a difficult road trip which the saw them lose five of six games to the Peoria Chiefs, dropping their overall record to 4-11 and their road mark to 1-8.
They played somewhat short-handed for most of the week as a stomach bug rippled through the clubhouse and affected a couple of key players, including Padres No. 1 prospect Jackson Merrill, who left Wednesday's game because of nausea and did not play the rest of the series. Right-hander Adam Mazur, the reigning Big Ten Pitcher of the Year out of Iowa and the Padres' No. 6 prospect, was also affected and missed his start Sunday (the Padres placed him on the TinCaps' Developmental List to open up a roster spot and he is not scheduled to start this week). In addition, Fort Wayne was without infielder Nerwilian Cedeño, the Padres' No. 12 prospect, who has been on the shelf with a wrist injury for nearly two weeks. Right-hander Victor Lizarraga, the Padres' reigning minor-league pitcher of the year, was scratched from his start last week, as well.
But manager Jonathan Mathews did not use his team's rash of unavailable players as an excuse for the less-than-stellar performance at Peoria.
"We've got some work to do," the first-year Fort Wayne skipper said. "We got exposed a little bit in Peoria and we've got some things we need to clean up and we're going to work on doing that. The guys are really excited to get back to Fort Wayne. We ended the last series (at Parkview Field) on a positive note (three wins in four games), I thought, and we want to continue that."
Mathews mentioned situational defense as one area in which he feels the TinCaps need to get better. He wants his team to better control the opposing run game in particular.
The good news is Fort Wayne is getting healthy as the team returns home. Merrill is back in the lineup tonight, playing shortstop and batting second in the opener of a six-game series against the Great Lakes Loons. He was hitting .364 with two home runs, three doubles and eight runs scored in his last 24 plate appearances before getting sick. Batting behind him will be the team's two hottest hitters, Marcos Castañon (.915 OPS) and Nathan Martorella (.862). Castañon is hitting .400 with a 1.262 OPS, three home runs and nine RBI in his last eight games. He has as many as walks as strikeouts in that span with five apiece. Martorella has been on base in all 15 games for Fort Wayne this year, the only player in the Midwest League to accomplish that feat. He hit three home runs in four games last week and drove in six runs on the road trip.
That hard-hitting trio will face Great Lakes' starting pitcher, 20-year-old lefty Ronan Kopp. Kopp is the Dodgers' No. 32 prospect according to Fangraphs, which had this to say about him:
"Pro scouts can’t believe Kopp lasted until the 12th round (of the 2021 MLB Draft). He spent 2022 working two and three innings at a time mostly at Low-A Rancho, where he sat 94-97 mph with a routinely plus slider. Kopp is still quite wild and will need to progress in the strike-throwing realm to have any sort of regular big league role, but his stuff is consistent with a late-inning lefty reliever."
Kopp had off-the-scale strikeout numbers at Low-A last year, whiffing 102 in 57 2/3 innings, but he also walked 37. Still, his stuff was nasty enough he pitched to a 3.63 ERA while holding opponents to .170 batting average. His 2023 has started with more of the same as he's struck out 17 and walked five in 10 innings across three starts, posting an 0.90 ERA and a .182 opponent batting average. Fort Wayne will have to be patient against him because he isn't going to give up much hard contact.
The TinCaps will counter Kopp with another lefty, 22-year-old Bodi Rascon. Rascon pitched three shutout innings in his opening start of the season, but struggled against Peoria, recording just two outs while giving up four runs on two hits with two walks. Fort Wayne will need better from him if its going to start the series on a high note. The starters will be performing in pitcher-friendly weather, with temperatures in the low 50s and clouds blanketing downtown Fort Wayne. The ball is not going to carry much tonight, so the situational execution Mathews mentioned will be even more important than usual.
TinCaps add pitcher from Lake Elsinore
The Padres tinkered with the Fort Wayne roster Tuesday, sending right-hander Reinier Parra from Fort Wayne to the Arizona Complex League and promoting left-hander Jesus Gonzalez from Low-A Lake Elsinore to the TinCaps.
Parra was promoted to Fort Wayne over the weekend to take Mazur's roster spot and he made the first affiliated appearance of his pro career Sunday. It did not go well as he faced eight hitters and retired only one of them, giving up four hits and four runs and walking three.
Gonzalez, 21, who signed with the Padres for a $200,000 bonus as an international free agent in 2017, made a brief appearance with then-Low-A Fort Wayne in 2019, giving up one run in five innings at age 18. He was up and down in a full season at Low-A last year, going 7-6 with a 5.22 ERA in 21 appearances (19 starts) over 91 1/3 innings with 69 strikeouts and 33 walks. He has been excellent to start this year, however, posting a 1-0 mark with a 3.12 ERA in 8 2/3 innings across two games out of the bullpen while striking out 13 and walking none without surrendering a home run. Miguel Cienfuegos is scheduled to start in Mazur's place this week, so Gonzalez will work as a reliever in Fort Wayne.