The TinCaps have an opportunity tonight to do something they have not done since June 2018: Win their sixth consecutive game.
After winning two in a row to finish their series at Lake County and three more to start a six-game set against West Michigan at Parkview Field this week, Fort Wayne can win its sixth straight with a victory over the Whitecaps tonight, though it will have to do so without star shortstop and No. 1 Padres prospect Jackson Merrill, who has departed for Seattle and the Futures Game, which will take place Saturday.
On the mound for Fort Wayne tonight is right-hander Ryan Bergert, coming off a start in which he equaled a season-high with eight strikeouts and did not walk a batter for the first time since July 16, 2022. He did give up five hits, including a home run, and two runs in five innings and Fort Wayne lost 5-3, but the No. 24 Padres prospect has been excellent all year and is sixth in the Midwest League in ERA among pitchers with at least 50 innings of work, boasting a 2.70 mark and a 30% strikeout rate, third on the circuit.
8 strikeouts for Ryan Bergert having a pretty good year. He’s a candidate to get promoted to AA. pic.twitter.com/NtC3mbpzL0— Giannis Auntiegotapoodle (@TooMuchMortons_) July 2, 2023
Bergert will take on West Michigan right-hander Garrett Burhenn, who is 4-3 with a 3.59 ERA and little production in the strikeout department with middling walk rates. His lone outing against Fort Wayne this season came in relief in the second game of the season, when he went innings and gave up two runs on two hits with two walks and one whiff. Those two runs were half of the TinCaps' total in the first five games of the season combined. Burhenn, an Ohio State product from Indianapolis, is coming off a start in which he went 3 2/3 innings and gave up five runs on six hits with three walks against Dayton. He had a 1.32 ERA in his previous three outings, however.
Burhenn will face a Merrill-less lineup which has Jakob Marsee, the league's leader in runs scored, in the leadoff spot he occupied for much of the season's first month before manager Jonathan Mathews shifted Merrill there. Marsee had a three-run homer Thursday and has scored 20 runs in his last 21 games. He is second in the league with a .396 OBP.
Replacing Merrill at short will be Padres No. 12 prospect Nerwilian Cedeño, the Fourth of July hero, who is still in his first week back from a wrist injury which cost him nearly two months. He had four hits in his second game back and will hit second tonight, protecting the scorching Marcos Castañon, owner of a 1.070 on-base plus slugging (OPS) since June 17 and six extra-base hits in his last six games.
The TinCaps enter the night three games clear of Dayton in the race for the second-half MWL East Division playoff spot and needing just one win in the three games this weekend against West Michigan to move to 6-0-2 in their last eight series.