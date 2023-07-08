Welcome to a potentially historic day at Parkview Field.
The TinCaps have won six games in a row. With one more victory tonight against visiting West Michigan, they can capture their longest win streak since August 2015, when they ran off 10 consecutive triumphs on the way to an overall East Division championship and the team's most recent season with an above-.500 record. Fort Wayne has already clinched its series against the Whitecaps and tonight can take a fifth straight contest against the Parkview Field invaders to open the six-game set.
On the mound for the TinCaps as they try to make some history and further extend their lead in the race for the MWL East's second-half playoff spot (they open play tonight four games clear of the Dayton Dragons) is 19-year-old left-hander Robby Snelling, the No. 4 Padres prospect and one of the youngest players in the league. Snelling spent most of the season at Low-A Lake Elsinore, going 5-1 with a 1.57 ERA and one of the best K/BB ratios in the California League. He came up to Fort Wayne with the slew of call-ups last week and made a solid impression in his opening outing at High-A, giving up a pair of runs early before pitching four consecutive scoreless innings to finish his outing and giving up no hits through his final nine batters.
TinCaps manager Jonathan Mathews did not see Snelling's performance because the skipper was taking the midseason week off which is customary for Padres minor-league managers, but he witnessed Snelling throw a bullpen this week and came away impressed.
"In how he carries himself, how he speaks, he's mature beyond his years," Mathews said. "I'm looking forward, as is probably everybody else to seeing how he pitches."
Fangraphs ranked Snelling its No. 6 Padres prospect. Here's what the site's prospect analysts had to say about the 2022 No. 39 overall pick:
"He has special physicality (Snelling was also a four-star linebacker prospect in high school) and a precocious two-plane breaking ball, but he also has one of the more violent deliveries among starting pitching prospects in this system, with a head whack reminiscent of Hideki Okajima’s.
"Snelling’s fastball is averaging 93 mph so far in 2023. It has above-average vertical movement, but some of the impact of that is countered by its downhill angle. While his physique is an indication that Snelling gets after it in the gym, he has basically no more room for mass, and thus probably won’t grow into more velocity. Snelling has gotten better at throwing his low-80s breaking ball with conviction (he would baby it into the zone in high school) and he has feel for landing it in the zone for a strike, but he doesn’t have as sentient a feel for burying it as a chase pitch.
"Put on the tape from his first High-A start and you’ll see that opposing hitters are identifying his breaking ball out of hand and attacking ones he’s trying to locate in the zone with comfort (even the lefty hitters). There is some ability to create action on his changeup but, as is to be expected from a teenage pitching prospect with less than a season of pro ball under his belt, Snelling’s feel for locating it is behind his other pitches."
Facing Snelling from West Michigan is 22-year-old right-hander Troy Melton, a fourth-round pick in last year's draft whom MLB.com ranks the No. 17 prospect in the Tigers' farm system. Melton has split the season between Low-A and High-A, posting an excellent ERA in both stops, but his walk and strikeout numbers were much better at the lower level and he's been bolstered with the Whitecaps (for whom he is 1-0 with a 2.08 ERA) by a high strand rate and a low batting average on balls in play.
Here's what Fangraphs had to say about Melton:
"He has a very live arm, sitting 94-96 mph and reaching back for 98. He’s in the midst of breaking ball alterations during his 2023 start at (Low-A) Lakeland, where Melton’s breaking balls have picked up roughly five ticks compared to his college breaker. This harder slider is in its infancy, as Melton has utilized an extremely fastball-heavy approach early on as a pro."
The lineup facing Melton will once again be without Padres No. 1 prospect Jackson Merrill, who is in Seattle as one of 50 prospects participating in the Futures Game tonight. But Fort Wayne once against has Jakob Marsee, Nerwilian Cedeño, Marcos Castañon and Nathan Martorella to start the order, opening with four red-hot hitters. Castañon is maybe the hottest hitter in the entire Midwest League, collecting seven extra-base hits in his last seven games and six home runs since June 17.
Nathan Martorella (No. 23 @Padres prospect) racked up 3️⃣ RBIs yesterday! He now has 5️⃣6️⃣ for the season, which ranks 2nd-best in the Midwest League.Searching for our 7️⃣th straight win tonight! #CopadelaDiversión pic.twitter.com/iR9QM70Rk4— Fort Wayne TinCaps (@TinCaps) July 8, 2023
It should be another enormous crowd – 7,420, the second sellout of the week, saw Friday's contest – at Parkview Field tonight to watch the home team's 19-year-old phenom take the mound in the Summit City for the first time, with the hope of seeing a seventh consecutive victory on top of it.