Today is the final day of a grueling stretch for the TinCaps, who will be playing their 12th game in 11 days before getting four consecutive days off as the Midwest League takes a midseason break coinciding with the MLB All-Star Break.
The final matchup of Fort Wayne's long stretch of games without a day off – it last had a rest day June 28 and that was because of poor air quality in Eastlake, Ohio, where the TinCaps were set to face the Lake County Captains – comes in the finale of a six-game series against the West Michigan Whitecaps. The TinCaps have already clinched the series with four wins in the first five games, but dropped Saturday night's contest, falling 3-1 in a defeat which snapped a six-game winning streak, the franchise's longest since June 2018.
There were some relatively heated words exchanged after the game as the TinCaps felt a couple of the Whitecaps pitchers had been too demonstrative in their end-of-inning celebrations in the eighth and ninth. That will be a situation to watch today as there has been some bad blood between these teams since the opening series of the season in West Michigan in early April.
On the mound for Fort Wayne in the final game before the break is right-hander Victor Lizarraga, the No. 7 Padres prospect according to MLB.com, who is coming off his longest start of the season, a six-inning outing in which he gave up two runs on four hits while striking out five and walking three. It wasn't an overpowering performance, but it was a solid one for a pitcher who has struggled to string those together this year. Lizarraga, 19, is 1-4 with a 4.47 ERA this season. Fangraphs recently ranked him the No. 23 prospect in the Padres' system and had this to say about him:
"Lizarraga is one of only a few dozen teenage pitchers currently at High-A and he’s holding his own there, limiting his walks to 7%, his second straight season of plus strike-throwing. Though he’s still a teenager, Lizarraga isn’t especially projectable. He has a big frame that is close to maxed out, and his lower half has filled out especially fast. He’s currently sitting 90-93 (mph) and mixing in all three of his secondary stuff pretty evenly, garnering most of his whiffs via his slider. Even though we’re talking about a very young pitcher, his prospectdom is more about stability than upside. Lizarraga is forecast as a low-variance fifth starter."
Lizarraga will face off with Whitecaps left-hander Christhian Tortosa, though probably not for long. Tortosa is a reliever, making his first start since Aug. 28, 2017, a span of 92 appearances. He has appeared 18 times out of the bullpen this year, totaling 21 1/3 innings and it appears West Michigan will go with a bullpen game in the final matchup of the series, running out a string of relievers to complete the nine innings. Tortosa appeared in the Fourth of July game Tuesday, getting only one out while giving up three hits and a walk. He has a 6.33 ERA and 26 strikeouts against 15 walks this year, his seventh in pro baseball.
Tortosa and the other West Michigan relievers will face a Fort Wayne lineup which struck out 16 times Saturday and managed only four hits. Two of those came from the red-hot Marcos Castañon, who has eight extra-base hits in his last eight games, 23 RBI in his last 19 contests and a 1.113 on-base plus slugging (OPS) in those 19 games. He's working on a six-game hitting streak and will bat third today.
Fort Wayne's lineup is largely unchanged from Saturday except for the return of slugger Joshua Mears, who has been on the bench since Monday after getting ejected for arguing a called third strike in the finale of the six-game series against Lake County. He'll hit seventh today.
No. 7 @Padres prospect Victor Lizarraga is on the hill today as we wrap up our series with West Michigan.Our game is being featured as the MiLB Free Game of the Day! #PadresOnDeck pic.twitter.com/XDcVKvh8XM— Fort Wayne TinCaps (@TinCaps) July 9, 2023
Today's matchup will also be the "Game of the Day" in Minor League Baseball, meaning it will be available to view not only in the Bally Live app as usual, but also on also the MLB app, MLB.com/Pipeline, Padres.com, Tigers.com, and MiLB.com.