It is a much different TinCaps team which returns to Parkview Field tonight than the one which left for the All-Star Break on July 9 after seven wins in eight games.
Since then, the Padres promoted five of Fort Wayne's best players to Double-A San Antonio, including excellent run-producers Jackson Merrill and Marcos Castañon and top-of-the-league starting pitchers Adam Mazur, Ryan Bergert and Jairo Iriarte.
As the TinCaps get set for the stretch run of a season they hope will end in their first postseason berth since 2017 and their first above-.500 season since 2015, the loss of those pitchers in particular will put more pressure on 19-year-old Robby Snelling, San Diego's No. 4 prospect according to MLB.com, who has the pedigree to emerge as the new ace of the staff.
Snelling, who went 5-1 with a 1.57 ERA with Low-A Lake Elsinore and has been perfectly solid in two starts with Fort Wayne since his promotion in late June, will get the ball tonight as the TinCaps open a six-game series against the Lake County Captains. Fort Wayne enters the series coming off two losses in three games against first-half Midwest League East Division champion Great Lakes, the TinCaps' first series loss since the middle of May. Despite that series defeat, however, the denizens of Parkview Field maintained their three-game lead over Dayton in the race for the East's second-half playoff spot.
Snelling can help Fort Wayne get its newest series off to a good start if he pitches the way he did in his first outing at Parkview Field, on July 8. That night, he went 5 2/3 innings, gave up a run on five hits and struck out five with two strikeouts. He did not throw as hard as he usually does (topping out at 95 mph rather than the 96 he often hits) and he was disappointed he gave up a run in his final inning of work rather than finishing his outing strong.
Robby Snelling5.2 IP, 1 ER, 5 Ks, 2 BB, 5 HPitched great until the final inning. Reliever bailed him out. pic.twitter.com/kFtEMHNJ6O— Giannis Auntiegotapoodle (@TooMuchMortons_) July 9, 2023
“I’m probably going to beat myself up over that for a while," Snelling said then. "That’s why you try and get better every week. … Hopefully I get put in another situation like that and I can execute it and get a zero out for the team. It’s going to eat at me that that run got in.”
"That feeling isn’t going to go away until I throw in the next game. You can take that as a good thing or some guys take that and it kind of snowballs on them and they don’t throw as well the next outing. Hopefully it’s going to be one of those times where I can understand that it went the way that it did, you can’t change it now, it happened, but you know what you need to do differently now.”
That's the type of competitive mentality the TinCaps are hoping can make Snelling a strong addition for the final portion of the campaign. He has had nine days of rest since that start, so his velocity should be back to where it usually is and he has a beautiful night to work at Parkview Field.
Snelling will face 24-year-old right-hander Reid Johnston, who is 5-5 with a 4.52 ERA and more than 10 strikeouts per nine innings. The 2021 19th-round pick gave up just a run on five hits in nine innings over his first two starts against the TinCaps this season, but Fort Wayne solved him July 2, notching seven hits and three runs in 4 1/3 innings. Of course, the TinCap offense looks different now without Merrill and Castañon, but Jakob Marsee (second in the MWL in OBP at .399, first in runs by a wide margin), Nathan Martorella (leads the league in home runs and RBI) and Nerwilian Cedeño (No. 12 Padres prospect) is still a formidable top of the order and Lucas Dunn, hitting fifth tonight, has been on a tear recently. There is still plenty of pop in this lineup, which leads the league in home runs with 82.
Right fielder @lucasdunn8 had his first 4️⃣-hit game of the year Sunday 😎And we've got No. 4 @Padres prospect @robbysnelling on the bump tonight! #PadresOnDeck pic.twitter.com/JlDzsUOI4k— Fort Wayne TinCaps (@TinCaps) July 18, 2023
Fort Wayne will have to make its push for the playoffs without some of its best players, but there is still a glut of talent on the roster, more than capable of leading the team to victories in the final third of the season. The pennant race starts in earnest this week.