The TinCaps opened their six-game series against Lake County on Tuesday night with an 8-5 loss, their third defeat in four games. For a team which lost 16 games total across a stretch of nearly two months prior to that, a 1-3 set of games constitutes a significant slump.
But Fort Wayne has been fortunate that the teams below it in the Midwest League East Division standings have not made up any ground during that stretch and the TinCaps' lead in the race for the second-half East playoff spot has held steady at three games.
Nor was the opening loss to the Captains at Parkview Field the type of disaster it looked as though it might be in the early innings. The TinCaps fell behind 8-0 in the fifth inning, but the bullpen finished the game with four consecutive scoreless frames and the offense came to life, getting mammoth home runs from Graham Pauley and Anthony Vilar and giving the team a chance at a huge comeback. An 0-for-9 performance with runners in scoring prevented a truly special night at the ballpark, but there's plenty to build on as the teams get ready for the second game of the series, which will be a matinee meeting at 12:05 today.
On the mound for the TinCaps in that game as they try to get back on track is left-hander Miguel Cienfuegos, making his first appearance with Fort Wayne since April 30. Cienfuegos went on the injured list with a shoulder issue in early May, missed a month and then had short stints with the Arizona Complex League and Low-A Lake Elsinore before getting called back up to the TinCaps last week. He will be expected to eat some innings for Fort Wayne down the stretch. The 26-year-old is one of the senior players in the Midwest League, but is in his first season of affiliated professional baseball, having pitched in leagues in Australia and Canada before getting signed by the Padres. He went 10-2 with a 1.79 ERA with the independent Frontier League last season and touched the mid-90s with his fastball.
Cienfuegos was solid in four appearances (two starts) with Fort Wayne in April, compiling a 3.18 ERA and going six innings while giving up only two runs and striking out eight in a start against Peoria on April 21. The lefty pitched five innings in his most recent start with Lake Elsinore so he should be prepared to go relatively deep into the game today, which Fort Wayne needs after starter Robby Snelling lasted only two frames Tuesday.
The Captains will counter Cienfuegos with 22-year-old right-hander Aaron Davenport, who has been with Lake County since early in the 2022 campaign. Davenport has struggled with his control in High-A and is walking more than 6.6 hitters per nine innings this season, against only 7.1 strikeouts. That has led to a 5.40 ERA despite a relatively lucky .233 batting average on balls in play (the average is about .300). This will be the 6-foot righty's fourth start against Fort Wayne this year and the first three have yielded wildly varying results. He went 4 1/3 shutout frames, surrendering only two hits, April 11; gave up five runs on four hits in 2 2/3 innings May 5 and then worked six innings and permitted only one hit and one earned run July 3. His last start, against Dayton, was one of his best of the season: five shutout innings, one hit and no walks, his first start of the season in which he did not issue a free pass.
Davenport will face a TinCaps lineup which is much the same as Tuesday's, with Jakob Marsee leading off after reaching base four times in the opener to raise his OBP to .404, second in the league. Juan Zabala is behind the dish instead of Vilar and Joshua Mears gets a start in the outfield. The slugging Mears is in a 1-for-21 slump dating to June 29 and is trying to right the ship as he pushes for a second-half promotion.
