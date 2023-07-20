The TinCaps enter tonight's matchup against the Lake County Captains with a lead of four games in the race for the Midwest League East Division's second-half playoff spot. That's the biggest margin Fort Wayne has had during this postseason race and it comes on the heels of an 11-3 throttling of the Captains on Wednesday, a game in which the TinCaps led 10-0 in the fifth inning and collected 15 hits in all, two shy of a season-high.
Fort Wayne will try to extend its lead in the postseason race over Dayton and West Michigan tonight with a second consecutive win over the Captains. To do so, it will not only have to battle Lake County, but also potentially some severe weather which has descended upon the Summit City this afternoon and threatens to delay the start of tonight's contest.
When the teams do get underway, the first pitcher on the mound will be Fort Wayne right-hander Henry Henry, who will be making his first start of the season in 21 appearances. Henry has had a circuitous route to starting at Parkview Field for the first in eight season in the Padres' minor-league system. The big 24-year-old was effective as a starter with then-short-season A-ball Tri-Cities in 2017 and in 2018, but was in the bullpen with then-Low-A Fort Wayne for all of 2019, appearing 43 times and going 7-5 with a 3.32 ERA in more than 80 innings with fewer than two walks per nine frames. He pitched so well that season he was named to what is, to date, the last Midwest League All-Star Game.
For some @TinCaps-centric highlights, may I suggest this video of Henry Henry making a man looking silly? pic.twitter.com/mZCOctrfb2— Dylan Sinn (@DylanSinn) June 19, 2019
Henry was relatively effective again as a reliever with Double-A San Antonio in 2021, but his walk rate more than doubled and then it climbed again in 2022 with San Antonio. This year, still in Double-A, Henry walked 18 against 11 strikeouts in 14 2/3 innings before being sent down to Fort Wayne for his first-ever stint in High-A. Since his return to the Summit City for his third season with the team (he also pitched with the TinCaps at the tail end of 2018), he has gone 2-0, though with a 5.40 ERA in seven appearances.
Now that Fort Wayne has lost a large chunk of its starting rotation to San Antonio with the promotions of Adam Mazur, Jairo Iriarte and Ryan Bergert, the TinCaps are short a starter for their six-man rotation. That leaves Henry as the opener tonight in the clash with the Captains, against whom he will have a pitch count of about 60, Fort Wayne manager Jonathan Mathews said. It is unclear whether the 6-foot-4, 215-pound Henry will be a starter going forward with Fort Wayne or whether he will stick to 2-3 innings per outing and the TinCaps will go with bullpen games in his starts. It might depend on what kind of impression he makes with the ball tonight. His last start with Fort Wayne, on Sept. 1, 2018, at West Michigan, saw Henry pitch seven innings without giving up an earned run while surrendering just four hits with one walk.
Henry will face off with Lake County left-hander Steve Hajjar, a second-round pick in the 2021 MLB Draft whom Fangraphs ranked as Cincinnati's 28th-best prospect in January before the Reds traded him to Cleveland to complete a deal for Will Benson.
Here's what Fangraphs' prospect analysts had to say about the former Michigan Wolverine:
"Hajjar is a strapping 6-foot-4 and was still just 20 years old on draft day, so there was hope he’d find a way to throw harder in pro ball. That appeared to be happening, as Hajjar was more in the 91-93 (mph) range in 2022, but shoulder issues cast doubt on it returning, which we simply won’t know until he throws (in the minor leagues) this year. His perfectly vertical, midnight arm slot creates (Josh) Collmenter-esque angle and carry on his fastball, so he doesn’t need to throw very hard for it to play against big league hitters. Aside from that, he has a fairly typical collection of secondary pitches."
Injury issues pushed the start of Hajjar's season back to June, but he has been excellent in five starts with the Captains, posting a 2.95 ERA and giving up just 13 hits in 21 1/3 innings. He has the command issues many pitchers have during their recoveries from arm injuries, however, and he has 16 walks against only 13 strikeouts. If he doesn't throw strikes tonight, Fort Wayne, one of the league's more patient teams, will be happy to wait him out.
The TinCap lineup is left-handed-heavy, as usual, so Hajjar could be more effective than his numbers would suggest. The extremely potent top six of Jakob Marsee, Nerwilian Cedeño, Nathan Martorella, Carlos Luis, Lucas Dunn and Graham Pauley remains intact tonight, with Colton Bender hitting seventh and catching Henry. Pauley has a home run in three consecutive games.
3️⃣ consecutive games with a HR for No. 30 @Padres prospect @gapauley7 ‼️He now has 6️⃣ homers in High-A in less than a month 💥Here's how we line it up against the Captains tonight #PadresOnDeck pic.twitter.com/WMk4L0TkLa— Fort Wayne TinCaps (@TinCaps) July 20, 2023