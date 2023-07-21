Thursday saw an uncharacteristically poor performance for the TinCaps as they fell to Lake County 11-2 at Parkview Field for their largest margin of defeat since May 9 (a 14-4 defeat at the hands of Beloit).
It was a perfect storm of struggling hitters – Fort Wayne managed just two hits, though it also drew eight walks and was hit by a pitch twice – and a bullpen which couldn't keep runners off base. After starter Henry Henry gave up a run in three innings without a walk, TinCaps relievers issued nine walks and gave up 10 hits in six innings, raising their collective ERA to 4.99, second-worst in the league, in front of only Lake County (5.15).
Fort Wayne has now lost four of its last six games after winning seven of eight and has seen its lead shrink in the race for the Midwest League East Division's second-half playoff spot to three over West Michigan.
The TinCaps will try to get back on track tonight in front of what will likely be a sizable Friday crowd after more than 7,300 visited Parkview Field on Thursday. As it tries to even the series, Fort Wayne will send 23-year-old lefty Austin Krob to the mound to face the Captains. The 6-foot-3, 205-pound Krob is making his fourth start with Fort Wayne after spending most of the season's first three months with Low-A Lake Elsinore, for whom he went 0-1 with a 2.34 ERA and a better than 27% strikeout rate. He has kept right on performing early in his tenure with Fort Wayne, pitching five innings in each of his three starts and posting a 1.80 ERA. In his most recent outing, at league-leading Great Lakes, he gave up a lone unearned run in five frames, struck out five, walked one and surrendered only four hits. As long as he's limiting walks, the southpaw is extremely hard to hit as he features a low-90s fastball and a biting slider which helped him baffle Big 12 hitters in college at TCU.
The Captains will counter Krob with another 23-year-old lefty, Rodney Boone, who was with Lake County for the second half of last season and all of this year. Boone is 4-3 with a 5.18 ERA this season, but he has solid strikeout and walk numbers and is among the players Fangraphs listed as notable prospects for the Guardians, giving the following scouting report:
"Boone sits 86 mph, but his fastball has huge carry and his changeup is the best of his many viable secondaries."
This will be Boone's fourth appearance against Fort Wayne this season and only one of those starts has gone well. He gave up three runs on three hits and two walks in a single inning April 16, got roughed up again with three runs on four hits and two walks in 2 2/3 innings May 4 and then finally solved the TinCaps somewhat in 5 1/3 innings June 30, during which he gave up two runs on three hits and three walks, though two of his hits permitted were home runs.
The Fort Wayne lineup is coming off a night in which it had precious little hard contact and will try to get back on track against the soft-tossing lefty. The top five of Jakob Marsee, Nerwilian Cedeño, Nathan Martorella, Lucas Dunn and Graham Pauley remains largely unchanged except for the subtraction of Carlos Luis, who is getting a day off. Albert Fabian will bat sixth as he tries to get going following a powerful stint at Low-A Lake Elsinore.
First baseman Nathan Martorella leads the Midwest League with 6️⃣4️⃣ RBIs and 1️⃣4️⃣ HRs 🙌Tonight, @TCU_Baseball grad @austin_krob toes the slab! #PadresOnDeck pic.twitter.com/4TtcftiUAJ— Fort Wayne TinCaps (@TinCaps) July 21, 2023
It's also '90s Night at Parkview Field tonight and the TinCaps will be wearing Fort Wayne Wizards uniforms from when the that was the team's nickname (1993 to 2008). Players such as Torii Hunter (1994), Jake Peavy (2000), Corey Kluber (2008), Chase Headley (2005), Corey Koskie (1995), A.J. Pierzynski (1995-96), David Freese (2006), Joakim Soria (2006), Michael Cuddyer (1998), LaTroy Hawkins (1993), and Matt Lawton (1993) wore those uniforms.