The TinCaps suffered through a game to forget Wednesday night, committing a season-high five errors, adding several other defensive miscues, serving up three home runs and going 2 for 11 with runners in scoring position in a 10-2 loss to Dayton.
Manager Brian Esposito insisted his team is looking forward to tonight and will quickly put Wednesday's contest in the rearview mirror. At least, that is his expectation.
"We're going to go through our regular workday," Esposito said. "We turn the page, man. We shower it off and show up ready to compete and do our job. That's all. We don't continue to sit back and (dwell on) these things. We'll be ready to play."
The TinCaps have lost seven of their last eight games and have split the first two contests this week against the last-place Dragons. As they try to turn the page tonight, they send right-hander Ryan Bergert to the mound. Berget, the Padres' No. 13 prospect according to Fangraphs, has had a tough season, going 2-8 with a 6.08 ERA to this point, but has been able to miss bats all year and that skill has come to the fore recently. Over his last four starts, the 22-year-old Bergert has 29 strikeouts and four walks in 19 1/3 innings of work, including a season-best nine strikeouts in five innings his last time out. Unfortunately for him, he's also given up five home runs in those four starts and when hitters do make contact, they invariably hit the ball hard. Opponents are hitting .301 against him in those last four starts and he has a 5.59 ERA. If he can keep from making mistakes in the strike zone, he could shut down a lot of offenses, but that has been rare this season.
The Dragons will counter Bergert with 24-year-old right-hander Jean Correa, who is making just his fifth appearance back in affiliated ball (where he pitched in 2018 and 2019 with a fair amount of success) after spending 2021 and the early part of 2022 in independent baseball in Billings, Montana. He has pitched about two innings in each of his first four appearances with Reds farm teams, but all of those were out of the bullpen; it's possible he goes somewhat deeper into the game tonight. Correa is listed at 6-foot-1 and only 145 pounds and has given up just one hit (with five strikeouts and two walks) over four innings in his two appearances at High-A so far. He had a 2.01 ERA over 31 1/3 innings at rookie ball in 2019.
Correa will face a Fort Wayne lineup once again featuring slugger Joshua Mears. Mears exited Tuesday's game early after getting hit by a pitch in the forearm and missed Wednesday's contest because of soreness in that area. He's back tonight as the designated hitter, resuming his chase of the Fort Wayne home run record. He needs eight long balls to break the record with 22 games to play.
Catcher Brandon Valenzuela will not be in the lineup tonight. He left Wednesday's game after only a half-inning in the field because, according to Esposito, he got hit in the foot with a ball during warmups and was dealing with some soreness. Anthony Vilar will start in his place. Olivier Basabe, who committed an error on the first play of the game Wednesday and was pulled in the middle innings for a defensive replacement, ending his seven-game hitting streak, is also out of the lineup today. Reserve infielder Reinaldo Ilarraza will start in his place at second.