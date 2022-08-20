The TinCaps are struggling.
After opening their six-game series against last-place Dayton this week with a victory that snapped a six-game losing streak, Fort Wayne has lost three in a row to the previously-reeling Dragons, including a 4-2 defeat Friday in front of a sellout crowd at Parkview Field. The TinCaps have now lost nine of 10 and have only managed four hits in each of the last two contests (their first 13 hitters were retired Friday and they were no-hit through 5 2/3 innings). Manager Brain Esposito has talked repeatedly about the need to finish the season strong and fight through fatigue, but this feels like a somewhat tired team right now, with only 3 1/2 weeks left in the season.
Tonight, Fort Wayne tries to keep its hopes alive for a series split. It will send right-hander Jose Espada to the mound to face the Dragons in a game that will start at 6:35 p.m. The 25-year-old Espada has been excellent recently, striking out 20 and walking none over his last three starts and posting a 2.25 ERA with 30 strikeouts and three free passes since July 13. Originally a reliever with the TinCaps, he has moved into the starting rotation since the trade of Robert Gasser and the promotion of Noel Vela and has worked at least four innings in each of his last three starts, with a high of five against South Bend at Parkview Field on Aug. 7, when he struck out nine and gave up just three hits and one run.
The Dragons will counter with 23-year-old right-hander Christian Roa, a second-round pick in the 2020 MLB Draft who has is the No. 29 prospect in the Reds' farm system, according to Fangraphs. Roa is 4-3 with a 4.22 ERA in 64 innings across 15 starts this season and has struck out 78 while walking 42. Command has been an issue for the 6-foot-4, 220-pounder – he has walked six in two of his last four starts and has given out at least four free passes in seven appearances this year. Because of that inefficiency, he has not yet pitched more than five innings in a game this year, so expect plenty of bullpen work for the Dragons tonight. Roa touches 96 mph with his fastball and throws a mid-80s slider/cutter and a low-80s curveball that are both average or better, according to Fangraphs.
Roa will face a Fort Wayne lineup looking for a spark. Arguably the team's hottest hitter is recent call-up Carlos Luis, who has been on base in all 12 games he's played with the TinCaps and 19 in a row overall dating back to his time with Low-A Lake Elsinore. He'll hit third tonight. Catcher Brandon Valenzuela, who homered in the series-opener, is still out after taking a ball off his foot in warmups Wednesday and leaving the game after only half an inning. Adam Kerner will be behind the plate for Fort Wayne. Joshua Mears came into the series red-hot, but is 0 for 9 with a lone hit-by-pitch this week. He'll hit sixth.
The skies over downtown Fort Wayne are only partly cloudy right now, but there is a threat of rain later tonight and the teams might have to rush to finish this game before the rain starts. No one wants to play multiple games on getaway day, which would have to happen if tonight's game does not get completed.