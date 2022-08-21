The second-to-last TinCaps homestand of the season comes to an end this afternoon, with Fort Wayne trying to snap a four-game losing streak and avoid the indignity of dropping 5 of 6 games to a team, the Dayton Dragons, which came into the week with only 12 second-half victories under its belt.
The TinCaps have lost 10 of their last 11 games and fell Saturday in heart-rending fashion, overcoming a three-run seventh-inning deficit only to give up a run in the ninth on three walks and a hit-by-pitch to lose 4-3. Fort Wayne has made a habit this week – all season, really – of struggling on offense early in games and finding its groove in the late innings. That has led to a string of exciting comebacks, but not nearly as many wins as the team would have liked. This week, the TinCaps have scored just three runs off Dayton starting pitching and have needed to come from behind nearly every night as a result. They did so Tuesday, snapping a six-game losing streak in the process, but have not been as lucky since.
Today, they will face the pitcher who gave up two of those three runs: 23-year-old right-hander Thomas Farr. Farr turned in a quality start against Fort Wayne on Tuesday, working six innings, surrendering those two runs, including a game-tying home run to Brandon Valenzuela in the sixth, while striking out seven and walking none. Farr touched 97 mph with his fastball and struck out 5 of 8 hitters, including four in a row, during one stretch in the early innings. He is 1-6 with a 5.03 ERA this season, but has a 2.50 ERA in his last three starts, all of which have been quality outings.
The TinCaps will counter with their sixth starter of the week, right-hander Garrett Hawkins, who will be making his first appearance at Parkview Field. Hawkins, 22, the No. 12 prospect in the Padres' farm system according to Fangraphs, was excellent at Low-A Lake Elsinore, finishing his stint there with 13 1/3 consecutive scoreless innings in which he struck out 19 and walked four, but he struggled mightily in his first appearance with Fort Wayne after his promotion two weeks ago, serving up three home runs and surrendering five runs in all in three innings against the Lake County Captains. Hawkins will try to bounce back today in what is likely to be one of only two starts he will make at Parkview Field this season.
Here's what Fangraphs had to say about the 6-foot-5, 230-pound righty:
"He’s had a little uptick in velocity so far in 2022, working 91-93 mph and touching 95-96 at peak, but Hawkins’ fastball carry is what’s driving his heater’s effectiveness. His delivery is similar to that of Ubaldo Jiménez, with a vertical arm slot created in part due to his big, open stride. Hawkins still finds a way to create tumble on his changeup from this slot and his slider has vertical action; both are about average."
This game will begin under threatening skies and rain is projected at some point this afternoon. These teams are not scheduled to meet again this season, so if the game is rained out this afternoon it will not be made up and both clubs will play 131 games this season instead of 132. On Getaway Day, with rain in the forecast, expect a fast pace to this game as both teams try to beat the weather and get Dayton on the road back to Ohio.