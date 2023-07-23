After back-to-back punchless nights at the plate, the TinCaps found their pop Saturday, jumping on visiting Lake County for three runs in the first inning on the way to a 6-4 victory which left Fort Wayne one triumph away from earning a split of the six-game series at Parkview Field.
The TinCaps are scheduled to have a chance to secure that victory this afternoon, but their opportunity is in jeopardy as the forecast is calling for rain up through first pitch and somewhat beyond. The teams will do everything they can to get the game in as this is the last of the 24 times they are scheduled to face one another this season, but the weather might not cooperate.
If the teams do take the field, the TinCaps will be led by left-hander Bodi Rascon, the longest-tenured Fort Wayne pitcher left in its starting rotation. Rascon has been with the TinCaps since Aug. 14, 2022 and is in the midst of his best stretch in that 11-month span – in his last four starts, the 22-year-old lefty is 1-0 with a 1.59 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 17 innings. He is holding opponents to a .164 batting average in that stretch, though he has issued 12 walks and is giving out more than five free passes per nine innings for the season. He'll try to replicate Victor Lizarraga's performance from Saturday, when Lizarraga worked five shutout innings and departed with a 4-0 lead.
Fangraphs recently described Rascon as "a 6-foot-5 lefty with a low-90s fastball, an average slider, and a changeup that flashes. He could be a durable (MLB) spot starter."
The Captains will counter Rascon with 23-year-old right-hander Trenton Denholm, whom Fangraphs ranks as the No. 27 prospect in the Guardians' organization, with one of the best changeups in the farm system.
"Denholm had a breakout sophomore year at (UC-)Irvine (in 2019), but his arm strength trended down for the next two seasons; he went unpicked in the 2020 draft and fell to the 14th round as a fourth-year junior in ’21," Fangraphs' prospect analysts wrote in January. "Only a few months passed between when Denholm signed and when he took the mound for 2021 Instructional League, but he was a totally different pitcher, living in the 92-95 mph range and touching 96. While he wasn’t throwing quite that hard throughout the 2022 season, his 91-94 mph velocity band is still a drastic improvement from his last two years at Irvine. Denholm retained his trademark changeup and command, added a cutter, and his curveball is now 5 mph harder than it was in college."
Denholm is 2-2 with a 2.83 ERA this season in 13 games, though only four of those have been starts and none longer than 5 2/3 innings. He has not pitched since June 30 for undisclosed reasons, but in that last outing he went five scoreless innings against the TinCaps at Lake County, gave up only two hits without a walk and struck out seven. He also pitched five innings and surrendered one run on four hits against Fort Wayne on April 13 at Parkview Field, meaning 60% of his starts this year will have come against the TinCaps after today. He likely won't pitch more than 3-4 innings after such a long layoff, which is good for Fort Wayne as Lake County's bullpen ERA of 5.09 is the worst in the Midwest League.
Unfortunately for the TinCaps that 5.09 is barely worse than where their own bullpen sits, at 5.03, second-worst on the circuit. And that figure is trending upward: Over the last three games, Fort Wayne relievers have given up 19 runs in 14 innings of work. After pitching the TinCaps out of the game in the late innings Thursday and Friday, the bullpen might well have blown a five-run ninth-inning lead Saturday had right-fielder Lucas Dunn not started the ninth with a spectacular diving catch of a sinking line drive in right just before the Captains rallied for three runs to turn a 6-1 game into a nail-biter. Rascon has not pitched particularly deep into games this season, so the final innings today could be a battle between two tired, ineffective bullpens. In other words, no lead is safe.
Fort Wayne is trying to avoid a second straight series loss after a stretch in which it went 6-0-2 over eight series. It enters the day with a three-game lead over Dayton in the race for the MWL East Division second-half playoff spot.
