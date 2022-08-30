The TinCaps open their final homestand of the season tonight with a matchup against the West Michigan Whitecaps, the first of six meetings between the teams this week.
While Fort Wayne has already been eliminated from postseason contention, West Michigan is in the midst of a playoff chase in the Midwest League East Division, sitting three games behind division-leading Lake County. The TinCaps finish their season next week with a six-game series against the Captains in Eastlake, Ohio, meaning the 'Caps are in prime position to play spoiler over the final two weeks of the campaign.
That can begin tonight with left-hander Bodi Rascon on the mound for Fort Wayne. Rascon was excellent through most of the season with Low-A Lake Elsinore, going 4-2 with a 3.45 ERA and just four home runs given up through July 24. Since then, however, over his final two appearances with the Storm and his first two with the TinCaps, the 21-year-old southpaw has struggled mightily, posting a 16.78 ERA and serving up six home runs in just four games. Of those long balls, five have come in his first two appearances with the TinCaps, which have covered only 5 1/3 innings. Rascon also struck out two and walked five in those frames while surrendering 16 hits and 15 runs, all earned. The former 14th-round pick is looking for a get-well game, but is facing the No. 2 offense in the Midwest League by OPS.
The TinCaps, who drew 19 walks over the final two games of their series against Great Lakes last week, will send out a lineup featuring the Minor League leader in walks at the top of the order. That would be center-fielder Justin Farmer, who drew a free pass in nearly 20% of his plate appearances at Low-A before getting promoted last week and has drawn six walks in his first 25 PAs with Fort Wayne. He has 101 bases on balls this season. Batting second is Lucas Dunn, who walked seven times in the last two games against the Loons. Agustin Ruiz will hit sixth and play right field after seemingly finding his hitting stroke over the last two weeks. It's been a very difficult year for the 22-year-old slugger, but he is batting .385 with a .469 OBP, .885 slugging percentage, three home runs, six extra-base hits and nine RBI in his last eight games. He has had trouble catching up to high-level velocity at times this season, but he appears to have made an adjustment and is back to tearing the cover off the ball, as he did with Fort Wayne last year.
The TinCap lineup will face 24-year-old right-hander Carlos Guzman, the No. 39 prospect in the Tigers' farm system, who is 8-6 with a 4.55 ERA and middling strikeout and walk numbers this season. Guzman has thrown 11 consecutive scoreless innings over his last two starts, striking out and eight walking one in those outings. The TinCaps got to him for four runs on five hits in 3 2/3 innings June 30.