The TinCaps return to Parkview Field tonight to begin what could reasonably be called the stretch run of the Midwest League season. Fort Wayne will reach the 3/4 mark of the campaign Thursday and enters today's matchup against Great Lakes – the first of six games against the Loons in the Summit City this week – with 36 games remaining.
With those three dozen contests left, the TinCaps are tied for the lead in the race for the MWL East Division second-half playoff spot. They once held the edge in the race by as many as four games, but Dayton has won eight of its last nine games to draw even after Fort Wayne let eighth-inning leads get away in losses Saturday and Sunday against West Michigan.
The Dragons took 5 of 6 games from the Loons last week, the first time Great Lakes has been beaten that way all season. The team out of Midland, Michigan, still boasts the best overall record in the league (60-35) and best run differential (plus-99) despite losing seven of its last 10 games. That is the challenge facing the TinCaps starting tonight, while Dayton takes on league-worst Beloit for six games.
The good news for Fort Wayne is it will have its ace on the mound for the series-opener tonight in southpaw Robby Snelling. The 19-year-old No. 4 Padres prospect has been excellent overall in four starts since coming up from Low-A Lake Elsinore, going 2-1 with a 2.89 ERA and similar strikeout and walk numbers to those he posted at the lower level. His most recent outing was the best of his young professional career: six shutout innings, nine strikeouts, no walks and four hits surrendered. He worked out of a two-on jam in the sixth with Fort Wayne up 1-0, getting a swinging strikeout on a blazing fastball with the tying run on third to put an exclamation point on the type of outing the TinCaps are hoping becomes the norm over the next six weeks.
No. 4 @Padres prospect Robby Snelling was dealing today for the @TinCaps in his longest career outing:6 IP4 H0 R0 BB9 K pic.twitter.com/p6ZEuBvYM9— MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) July 26, 2023
The Loons, a Dodgers farm club, will counter Snelling with 21-year-old right-hander Jerming Rosario, who was excellent in six starts to open the season at Low-A Rancho Cucamonga (1-1, 2.88 ERA, 32 strikeouts against seven walks in 25 innings), but has been mostly unable to replicate that success in 12 appearances (three starts) with High-A Great Lakes. At the higher level, he is 4-3 with a 5.65 ERA and while his strikeout numbers remain impressive, his walk rate has nearly doubled from his Low-A figure. Fort Wayne is a patient team and will have no compunction about waiting for Rosario to throw strikes. In his last outing, the No. 27 Dodgers prospect, per Fangraphs, gave up four runs on three hits and four walks in 3 1/3 innings. Previously, however, he had been 4-0 with a 1.16 ERA and 30 strikeouts against five walks in 23 1/3 innings over a six-game span.
"Rosario sits in the low-90s, will creep into the mid-90s, and has a bevy of decent secondaries," Fangraphs wrote of the 6-foot-1, 175-pound righty in May 2022.
The TinCaps lineup which will face Rosario will feature two of the league's best power hitters in lefties Nathan Martorella and Graham Pauley hitting third and fourth. Martorella leads the MWL in home runs (16, within striking distance of Fort Wayne's franchise record of 21, set by Fernando Tatis Jr. in 2017) and RBI (67), while Pauley has nine home runs in 27 games since being called up from Low-A Lake Elsinore in late June. No one else in the league has more than six homers in that span. Pauley hit three long balls last week against West Michigan.
Last time out, No. 4 @Padres prospect @robbysnelling SHOVED, fanning 9️⃣ across 6️⃣ shutout frames in his longest professional start.He's on the hill tonight as we start a new series with Great Lakes #PadresOnDeck pic.twitter.com/AGeTk7URHI— Fort Wayne TinCaps (@TinCaps) August 1, 2023
Once Snelling exits the game, the TinCaps might turn to any one of a trio of newcomers to their pitching staff. Fort Wayne's bullpen boasts a league-worst 5.02 ERA and was short-handed against West Michigan last week after Aaron Holiday, Alan Mundo and Chris Lincoln went on in the 7-day injured list and Edwuin Bencomo was forced to start a game because of a rain suspension. Today, the Padres sent help in the form of three 2023 signees: right-handers Tyler Morgan out of Abilene Christian (13th-round draft pick), Eric Yost out of Northeastern (17th-round pick) and Joan Gonzalez out of Bethune-Cookman (undrafted free agent signing). Gonzalez was the most successful during his collegiate season this year, going 6-2 with a 3.80 ERA and 63 strikeouts in 47 1/3 innings out of the bullpen. Morgan struggled somewhat with a 6.24 ERA, but struck out 94 in 79 1/3 innings, mostly as a starter, while Yost was a full-time starter and went 6-1 with a 4.23 ERA and only 14 walks in 78 2/3 innings. Yost or Morgan could also slot into the starting rotation if Victor Lizarraga is not back soon from his stint on the 7-day IL, where he was placed last week. Thursday's TinCaps starter is listed as TBD.
Eric Yost pitched 6 scoreless with 3H 1BB 4K. He works with a 90/92 FB with good carry at times and two big breaking balls (curveball and slider). The curveball got a lot of swings and misses and the slider froze a lot of batters. Below is a full AB to Shaw and other highlights pic.twitter.com/PUW1wnVGNd— Daniel Garcia (@danielpgarcia01) July 14, 2022
Freshman Joan Gonzalez of @Scottie_Bsbl has shown a live arm early in his outing. FB is 91-93 with late movement. His breaking ball has been 78-83 and is a sharp, slurvy offering. Very protectable frame. #PGJC pic.twitter.com/t2pmJQZxtZ— Perfect Game Midwest Baseball (@PGMidwestBB) April 11, 2021
Watch live
If you can't make it to the ballpark today, the game is set up as milb.com's Free Game of the Day, meaning it's free to stream online without a subscription to the site. To watch, visit this site and scroll down to Fort Wayne vs. Great Lakes: https://www.milb.com/live-stream-games.