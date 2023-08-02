The TinCaps opened their series against league-leading Great Lakes on Tuesday at Parkview Field with a 10-5 victory, enough to keep Fort Wayne tied with Dayton atop the race for the Midwest League East Division's second-half playoff spot with 35 games to play.
The TinCaps grabbed the relatively breezy victory on the back of an offense which has scored runs in bunches at times recently, but has also been inconsistent. Fort Wayne exploded for six runs in the fifth inning Tuesday and has the firepower to do that just about any time, but it has not strung together big offensive games very often since early July.
The TinCaps, who lead the Midwest League in home runs with 98 after hitting two more Tuesday, will have a chance to keep their bats hot tonight against the Loons and will have some reinforcement as they do so: Lucas Dunn, one of the team's best hitters from early June through late July, is back from a stint on the 7-day injured list after coming down with the non-COVID illness which also affected relievers Alan Mundo and Aaron Holiday (the pair of bullpen arms is still on the IL for now, though manager Jonathan Mathews says they should be back in the coming days; no word yet on starting pitcher Victor Lizarraga, who went on the IL at the same time but might need a little bit longer to ramp back up). Dunn is not in the lineup tonight, but he could be available off the bench as a pinch-hitter should the situation arise and he should return to the starting nine soon, Mathews said. Since June 30, Dunn is hitting .362 with a .464 OBP and 1.001 on-base plus slugging (OPS), plus a number of outstanding catches and throws from both corner outfield spots.
In the lineup for the TinCaps is third baseman Graham Pauley, who homered Tuesday for the fourth time in seven games and the 10th time since being promoted to Fort Wayne in late June. Since he debuted with the TinCaps on June 29, Pauley has three more home runs than anyone else in the MWL and more homers than he has had in any full season going back to his redshirt freshman campaign at Duke in 2021. He has driven in 10 runs in the last six games.
That TinCap lineup will face Great Lakes left-hander Ronan Kopp, a 21-year-old lefty with otherwordly strikeout numbers (he whiffed nearly 40% of the hitters he faced at Low-A Rancho Cucamonga last year and almost 35% at High-A this year) thanks to a fastball which touches 99 mph and a slider which would be above-average at the major-league level right now. Some command issues likely mean he's ticketed for the bullpen in the big leagues and while he has started all 19 games in which he's pitched this season, he usually only throws a few innings. The Loons are using a "piggyback" starter after Kopp in right-hander Adolfo Ramirez, who has had decidedly less success this year, posting a 6.07 ERA and nearly as many walks as strikeouts in about 30 innings of work. If Fort Wayne is going to do damage, it might have to wait out Kopp or hope to explode in the middle innings.
Here's what Fangraphs had to say about Kopp, whom it ranked the No. 32 Dodgers prospect last season:
"He spent 2022 working two and three innings at a time mostly at Low-A Rancho, where he sat 94-97 mph with a routinely plus slider. Kopp is still quite wild and will need to progress in the strike-throwing realm to have any sort of regular big league role, but his stuff is consistent with a late-inning lefty reliever."
#Dodgers No. 18 prospect Ronan Kopp today:3.0 IP0 H0 R2 BB4 K53 P / 30 SHis ERA this season is down to 2.92 pic.twitter.com/sZ8m0f4zy5— Bruce Kuntz (@Bnicklaus7) July 21, 2023
The TinCaps will counter Kopp with right-hander Henry Henry, who is getting stretched out after spending the entire season in the bullpen, mostly at Double-A San Antonio, until mid-July. He worked a season-high four innings in his last outing, giving up two runs (both unearned) on three hits while striking out two and walking two. The TinCaps would probably like to see him be efficient enough with his pitches to go five innings tonight, but that will take some help from the Fort Wayne defense, which hasn't always been forthcoming recently. The TinCaps committed a season-high four errors Tuesday, including a Nerwilian Cedeño bobble of a relatively routine ground ball to second which forced starter Robby Snelling to throw 11 extra pitches in the first inning and probably cost him a chance to start the sixth after cruising through the fifth. That in turn forced Fort Wayne to get an extra inning out of its bullpen, which continues to struggle and holds a league-worst 5.02 ERA. The TinCaps' defense, especially on the infield where the departure of likely future big-league shortstop Jackson Merrill to Double-A has really left a mark, needs to be better to give the pitching staff some help.