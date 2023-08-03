The TinCaps are now the Hoosier State Tenderloins. Well, at least for the rest of the week.
The team is rebranding through Sunday, naming itself after the unofficial sandwich of Indiana and wearing alternate jerseys with the Tenderloins logo.
During the games, the center-field concourse Parkview Field will feature a festival-like atmosphere with a dunk tank, axe-throwing, a hammer strike, face-painters, stilt-walkers, and more. Tenderloins are on the ballpark menu and for every one sold, Indiana Pork is donating a meal of ground pork to the Community Harvest Food Bank of Northeast Indiana. There is sure to be a significant crowd – it's also Thirsty Thursday at the downtown stadium – for the first of the four Tenderloins game, tonight at Parkview Field against the league-leading Great Lakes Loons in the third matchup of a six-game series.
The teams have split the first two games of the series while Dayton, with which Fort Wayne is in a neck-and-neck race for the Midwest League East Division's second-half playoff spot, has won two straight against league-worst Beloit to claim a one-game lead in the playoff chase with 34 games left. After tonight's matchup, the season will be 3/4 complete for Fort Wayne.
The TinCaps, er, Tenderloins, face a difficult matchup on the mound tonight with Fort Wayne spot starter Edwuin Bencomo facing No. 10 Dodgers prospect (per Fangraphs) Maddux Bruns. Bencomo, excellent with the TinCaps in 2021 and especially 2022 (4-2, 2.44 ERA) has struggled with Fort Wayne this year, posting a 6.98 ERA in 11 appearances (one start) over two stints with just a 12.2% strikeout rate, down from a high of 28.9% in 2021 with the TinCaps. His last four appearances since returning from Double-A San Antonio have been particularly rough: A 9.31 ERA and 17 hits (including three home runs) given up in 9 2/3 innings. Illness and a rainout forced him into a start for the TinCaps in place of Victor Lizarraga against West Michigan last week and the Whitecaps tagged him for five runs and a pair of homers in four innings. With Lizarraga not ready to return from the injured list quite yet, Bencomo will have to take his spot again tonight. Manager Jonathan Mathews said Wednesday Lizarraga will throw a bullpen session today and hopefully be ready to pitch late this week or early next week, though, of course, it will take him some time to get back to being fully stretched out.
Unfortunately for the TinCaps, Bencomo, as an erstwhile reliever, does not often pitch deep into games. He'll likely go 4-5 frames at most tonight, so the TinCaps will again have to rely on a bullpen which has a league-worst 4.99 ERA and has been stretched thin by promotions and illness in recent weeks.
That will put the onus on the Fort Wayne offense to make some noise against Bruns, the No. 29 pick in the 2021 MLB Draft and possessor of three pitches which would be above average in the major leagues right now with his fastball, slider and curveball. Here's how Fangraphs describes the 21-year-old southpaw, who is 0-3 with a 4.05 ERA in 13 starts at High-A this year after posting a 1.29 ERA in 21 innings with Low-A Rancho Cucamonga to open the season:
"Bruns, the Dodgers’ first rounder from 2021, entered pro ball with plenty of perceived relief risk due to strike-throwing issues and an effortful delivery exhibited in high school. He also had premium stuff, a carrying fastball up to 97 mph, and a power breaking ball that was already plus. Bruns’ physique and delivery changed quickly and by the spring of 2022, he was more svelte than he was during his pre-draft summer and also landing more open, resulting in a high three-quarters arm slot instead of his extreme over-the-top style from high school.
"This hasn’t affected the action on Bruns’ pitches or detracted from the depth on his now two plus breaking balls, but it also hasn’t solved his strike-throwing issues, which were quite severe in 2022. Bruns walked a batter per inning across 21 very short starts, typically two or three innings apiece. He’s raw as a strike thrower, but has developed in other areas. For instance, his mid-80s slider is fairly new, and Bruns’ curveball already has much more power than it did in high school. ... He could be a Blake Snell sequel — certainly his stuff is in that realm — and he might be more durable than Snell if he can become more efficient."
The lineup which will have to face a pitcher labeled a potential "Blake Snell sequel" includes Lucas Dunn in right field. Dunn had been one of Fort Wayne's hottest hitters from early June through late July, when he went on the injured list with a non-COVID illness. He returns today after hitting .362 with a .464 OBP from June 30 through July 25. League home run and RBI leader Nathan Martorella, who struggled defensively at first base in the first two games of this series, is DHing tonight, but still in his usual third spot in the batting order. The TinCaps have committed five costly errors over the first two games of this series and are hoping to cut down on those as the week progresses.
Shortstop Kervín Pichardo is on 🔥Over the last week, he's hitting .4️⃣1️⃣7️⃣ with a .9️⃣2️⃣0️⃣ OPS 👏Here's how we stack it up tonight against the Loons #PadresOnDeck pic.twitter.com/J08cYDnKer— Fort Wayne TinCaps (@TinCaps) August 3, 2023