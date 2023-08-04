The TinCaps exploded offensively for a second time in three days Thursday, scoring 10 runs on 11 hits and reaching 100 home runs for the season as they continue to chase the single-season franchise record of 127 in that category.
That loud performance at the plate was more than enough to send the TinCaps to 10-0 win over the visiting Great Lakes Loons and into a tie with Dayton in the race for a second-half playoff spot in the Midwest League East after the Dragons lost to Beloit for just their second defeat in the last 12 games.
With another large crowd set to be on hand tonight at Parkview Field, the TinCaps – known through Sunday as the Hoosier State Tenderloins in recognition of the unofficial Indiana state sandwich – can take another step toward the postseason and clinch a split of the series against the league-leading Loons with a victory tonight.
Trying to pitch Fort Wayne toward that triumph will be left-hander Austin Krob, a 23-year-old 12th-round pick in last year's draft who is coming off one of the best starts by a TinCap this season: Seven shutout innings with eight strikeouts, two walks and four hits given up in a win over West Michigan last week. Krob has been largely excellent since being called up from Low-A Lake Elsinore in late June, going 2-1 with a 2.00 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 27 innings over five starts. He has not given up a home run in those outings, a streak which will be put to the test tonight against a Great Lakes team that, Thursday's shutout aside, has some significant pop. That's despite the absence of high-level Dodgers prospect Dalton Rushing from the lineup as he's in the midst of an 0-for-21 stretch.
Austin KrobQuietly having a really good year between Low A and High A. Eric Hosmer level ground ball rate but for a pitcher. 6 innings, 7 Ks, and 0 runs allowed today. pic.twitter.com/PNHtOcJRzQ— Giannis Auntiegotapoodle (@TooMuchMortons_) July 29, 2023
Once Krob exits the game – presuming he doesn't pitch Fort Wayne's first nine-inning complete game since 2012, which is not entirely out of the realm of possibility – the much-maligned TinCaps bullpen will have access to a couple of fresh arms with the returns of right-handers Alan Mundo and Aaron Holiday from the 7-day IL, where they were placed last week because the non-COVID illness which ripped through the Fort Wayne clubhouse. Both pitchers have had their struggles at times this year, but Fort Wayne's tired bullpen will take any reinforcements it can get right now. It would help if Krob went deep into the game again.
The Fort Wayne southpaw will face Great Lakes Hyun-il Choi out of South Korea. Choi got a late start to his season and missed most of last year with a forearm injury. Since his return in late May, he is 2-2 with a 2.40 ERA and only five walks in 30 innings of work, which is excellent control for someone who missed that long with an injury. He's not a strikeout pitcher with only 18 whiffs this season – his fastball sits between 86 and 89 mph – and he will likely pitch only 3-4 innings tonight unless he is ultra-efficient in the early frames. Fangraphs ranked the 23-year-old right-hander the No. 36 prospect in the Dodger farm system.
Hyun-il Choi, who missed most of the 2022 season with forearm inflammation, allowed one run on just one hit for Great Lakes today as he tossed 5.0 IP for the first time since September of 2021 pic.twitter.com/wEa3nF46TV— Josh Thomas (@jokeylocomotive) June 7, 2023
The Fort Wayne lineup which will greet Choi looks similar to the one which clubbed Great Lakes pitching all night Thursday, with a middle-of-the-order stretch of Nathan Martorella-Graham Pauley-Lucas Dunn that is one of the more intimidating in the league. Red-hot Kervin Pichardo, who homered Thursday and has an eight-game hitting streak, moves up to the seventh spot in the order on what should be a near-perfect night for baseball.
Yes, that's No. 29 @Padres prospect @gapauley7.Yes, he homered again last night.Yes, that's 11 bombs in 30 games.If he played a full 132-game season at High-A, he'd be on pace for 48 tanks 😳Another night as the Tenderloins! #PadresOnDeck pic.twitter.com/q5ZtT1St7U— Fort Wayne TinCaps (@TinCaps) August 4, 2023