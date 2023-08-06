The TinCaps woke up this morning with 31 games remaining in the regular season and a one-game lead over Dayton and West Michigan in the race for the Midwest League East Division's second-half playoff spot.
They earned that lead with an eight-run outburst in the first inning of Saturday's rain-soaked 10-1 victory over the Great Lakes Loons, which concluded after 4 1/2 innings because of the deluge which lasted most of the night. There is still rain in the air today as the teams are scheduled to play the finale of their six-game series, but it is not forecasted to affect the matchup quite as much as it did Saturday. The TinCaps need a win in the series capper to capture the set and snap a three-series winless streak, which began by losing two of three games to the Loons in mid-July.
On the mound for Fort Wayne as it tries to win the series and increase its lead in the playoff race is right-hander Victor Lizarraga, who will be making his first start since July 22 after a bout of the non-COVID illness which swept through the TinCap clubhouse cost him his outing last week against West Michigan. Lizarraga will be on a pitch count today, manager Jonathan Mathews said, as he builds back up following some time off, but for a 19-year-old, skipping a start in the dog days of mid-July might not be the worst outcome for getting into peak condition down the stretch of the season. Expect Lizarraga to go 3-4 innings today, followed by a piggyback start from lefty Bodi Rascon.
Lizarraga and Rascon have followed similar paths this season, starting relatively slowly and improving significantly as the campaign has advanced. The last time he was on the mound, Lizarraga (2-5, 4.26 ERA) turned in his best start of the year: Five shutout innings and just four hits given up, though he did walk four. In his previous outing, he retired the first 13 hitters he faced before letting the last six reach base.
Rascon (2-3, 3.60 ERA), meanwhile, has been arguably Fort Wayne's best pitcher over the last six weeks, notching a 1.33 ERA in 27 innings in that stretch while striking out 30, though with 17 walks, as well. In his last outing, July 30 against West Michigan, he pitched five no-hit innings, but some walks and a costly error brought in two unearned runs in a 6-5 loss. Rascon has walked at least two in each of his six starts during his current hot stretch, during which he is holding opponents to a .156 batting average.
The combination of Lizarraga and Rascon should get Fort Wayne deep into the game, averting the need for the TinCaps to get many outs with a bullpen which enters the day sporting a league-worst 4.95 ERA. Miguel Cienfuegos pitched a five-inning "complete game" for Fort Wayne on Saturday and the TinCaps could conceivably go the entire weekend without using a reliever if all goes well this afternoon. If Fort Wayne does go to the 'pen, it will have an extra arm available as the Padres reinstated right-hander Aaron Holiday from the TinCap injured list today. Holiday had the same bug as Lizarraga, Alan Mundo and Lucas Dunn, but should be available this afternoon if the need arises. The 23-year-old right-hander (3-3, 4.75 ERA) had turned in five scoreless outings in his last six appearances before going on the shelf. He has not pitched since July 20.
The Loons will counter Fort Wayne's arms with a bullpen day, starting with 24-year-old right-hander Juan Morillo, who is one of the hardest throwers in the Dodger farm system and the best reliever Great Lakes has right now. Morillo has appeared in 26 games this year (six at Low-A Rancho Cucamonga) and has struck out 35 in 24 1/3 innings, but has also walked 20. He will likely pitch only an inning this afternoon, but it could be a difficult frame for Fort Wayne hitters – Morillo has not been scored upon in two months, working 13 shutout games in that span and striking out 18 while giving up only four hits in 12 1/3 innings.
At minimum, it will be a tougher start to the game for the TinCaps than they faced Saturday, when they plated seven runs before recording an out and put 10 of their first 11 hitters on base. Juan Zabala, who hit a three-run home run in that first-inning uprising, is back in the lineup today as the designated hitter, while Nathan Martorella will attempt to extend his 21-game on-base streak from his usual No. 3 spot and Graham Pauley will try to remain hot after driving in 17 runs in his last 10 games. Pauley will hit cleanup.
Last night's catcher, Juan Zabala, went YARD yesterday in a big win 🙌He's the designated hitter today as we wrap up our Tenderloins series with Great Lakes #PadresOnDeck pic.twitter.com/wcKx4CJ3j5— Fort Wayne TinCaps (@TinCaps) August 6, 2023