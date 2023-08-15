The biggest series of the TinCaps' season opens tonight against the Dayton Dragons. Fort Wayne opens the series tied with Dayton and a half-game behind West Michigan in the race for the Midwest League East Division second-half playoff spot.
The TinCaps and Dragons will play six games this week in the penultimate home series of the season for Fort Wayne and then meet again for the final six games of the season in Dayton, Ohio from Sept. 5-10.
Fort Wayne has gone winless its last five series, including a split of its six-game set against East cellar-dweller Lansing last week. The TinCaps will try to make a good start toward breaking that streak tonight with ace Robby Snelling on the mound. The 19-year-old southpaw is 3-0 with an 0.56 ERA and 20 strikeouts against two walks in 16 innings over his last three starts and is 9-2 overall this year, including his time at Low-A Lake Elsinore.
5 innings for Robby Snelling 1 run but it was unearned pic.twitter.com/If6EEtavuR— Giannis Auntiegotapoodle (@TooMuchMortons_) August 9, 2023
Once Snelling leaves the game, the TinCaps will have a couple new arms available out of the bullpen. Fort Wayne has the second-worst relief ERA in the Midwest League (4.89), but it has been somewhat better recently and might be getting even better with the additions of right-handers David Morgan and Cole Paplham from Low-A Lake Elsinore. Paplham was Lake Elsinore's closer, having notched eight saves in 22 games covering 21 innings. Fangraphs ranks him the No. 30 prospect in the San Diego farm system and has clocked him at 99 mph with his fastball. The Fangraphs prospect experts had this to say about him:
"Paplham has emerged as one of the better 2022 undrafted free agent signings. He’s sitting in the upper-90s and bending in a plus-flashing sweeper at Lake Elsinore. Paplham’s drop-and-drive, somewhat cross-bodied delivery is very explosive and hard for him to maintain. He scatters his fastball all over the place. Hitters don’t seem flummoxed by his breaking ball a lot of the time, but it does have nice shape. There’s a long developmental road ahead, but Paplham comfortably has big league bullpen stuff."
The former University of New Orleans pitcher posted a 4.29 ERA at Lake Elsinore with nearly 11 strikeouts per nine innings, but also walked 12 in his 21 frames. He's joined in promotion by Morgan, who had a 4.24 ERA in 25 appearances covering 40 1/3 innings at Low-A. His strikeout and walk numbers are impressive and he should slot in as a middle-innings arm for Fort Wayne.
As those pitchers arrived, Fort Wayne also lost a reliever in right-hander Alan Mundo, who is going to the Arizona Complex League. Mundo had really struggled recently, giving up 17 runs in 2 1/3 innings with 10 walks over his last four appearances. His control had just not come around the way the Padres hoped it would to this point and he'll go back to the ACL to work on it.
Potentially even more important than the relief reinforcements is the addition of a new starter: Lake Elsinore call-up Henry Baez, the most consistent remaining starter at the lower level. Baez is 7-3 with a 3.24 ERA and only three home runs given up in 83 1/3 innings this year and has been especially good recently, going 3-1 with an 0.76 ERA in his last four starts, including six shutout frames and six strikeouts in his Low-A outing.
Henry Baez 77mph breaking ball. pic.twitter.com/gre370ang8— Friars On The Farm Podcast (@Friarsonthefarm) August 4, 2023
Baez bolsters a Fort Wayne staff which was hit recently with the promotion of right-hander Henry Henry to Double-A San Antonio and the loss of consistently solid left-hander Bodi Rascon to the injured list with an elbow injury. He'll make his first start with the TinCaps on Thursday.
The Dragons will counter Snelling tonight with a (on paper) less impressive arm in right-hander Kevin Abel, who is 0-1 with a 10.43 ERA in four starts covering 14 2/3 innings since coming up to High-A in mid-July and gave up six runs on five hits and two walks while retiring only two of the nine hitters he faced in his previous start, against Wisconsin. He sits around 92 mph with his fastball, but gets plenty of strikeouts with an outstanding changeup and good curveball, though he has been unable to command any of those three pitches with regularity most of the season.
If anyone is poised to make Abel pay for that lack of control, it's TinCaps leadoff man Jakob Marsee, who is getting on base at a .567 clip in his last 13 games and hit two home runs and a triple while leading off games last week against Lansing. Marsee is the reigning Midwest League Player of the Week, leads the league in OBP, walks and runs and has been one of the league's most dangerous hitters all month.
Tonight is also Parkview Field's first look at 17-year-old catcher Ethan Salas, the No. 1 prospect in the Padres' farm system, per MLB.com, and the youngest player in TinCaps history. He will bat cleanup tonight, though he has struggled somewhat to start his Fort Wayne tenure, collecting only two hits in 17 at-bats.
No. 3 @Padres prospect @robbysnelling starts a new series against the @DragonsBaseball 🐉Over his last 3 starts, Snelling has allowed just 1️⃣ earned run across 1️⃣6️⃣ IP with 2️⃣0️⃣ Ks 🔥Plus, No. 1 @Padres prospect Ethan Salas makes his Parkview Field debut! #PadresOnDeck pic.twitter.com/ZS3HyqQdQV— Fort Wayne TinCaps (@TinCaps) August 15, 2023