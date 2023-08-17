The TinCaps notched one of the most important victories in recent franchise history Wednesday night, rallying from three runs down with two outs in the ninth inning against visiting Dayton to win 6-4 on a Nerwilian Cedeño three-run home run and staying within 1 1/2 games of Midwest League East-leading West Michigan in the process.
Cedeño hit Fort Wayne's first walk-off home run since the 2017 MWL playoffs and provided what could be a turning point for a TinCaps team which has struggled to string victories together in recent weeks and was on the verge of losing for a fifth time in six games before its ninth-inning dramatics Wednesday.
Now, the TinCaps have to take advantage of that victory and build on it. They can do that tonight by beating Dayton again and moving into sole possession of second place in the East playoff race (they enter the night level with the Dragons at 24-20 in the second half with 10 games remaining between the teams this year). To accomplish that goal, they will have to brave some less-than-ideal conditions: The game will be delayed until about 7:45 p.m. because of some heavy rain which went through downtown Fort Wayne before scheduled first pitch.
The delay pushes back the High-A debut of right-hander Henry Baez, who is set to start on the mound for Fort Wayne tonight. The 20-year-old right-hander stands 6-foot-3 and was excellent in Low-A Lake Elsinore through the first four months of the season, going 7-3 with a 3.24 ERA and just three home runs given up in 83 1/3 innings. Baez touches 97 mph with his fastball and has an excellent breaking ball, as well – key to his development as a starter is adding a third quality pitch to his repertoire and he will have a chance to work on that in the final weeks of the season.
The San Cristobal, Dominican Republic, native finished strong in his tenure at Lake Elsinore, going 3-1 with an 0.76 ERA and .113 opponent batting average in his final four starts at the lower level. He'll face a Dayton lineup which has jumped on Fort Wayne's starters early in the first two games of this series to make the TinCaps play catch-up and will try to do so again tonight, especially if Baez's rhythm is thrown off by a rain delay at the outset.
Henry Baez 77mph breaking ball. pic.twitter.com/gre370ang8— Friars On The Farm Podcast (@Friarsonthefarm) August 4, 2023
The Dragons will counter Baez with right-hander Hunter Parks, who has been with Dayton all season and is 3-5 with a 3.88 ERA and 44 walks in 65 innings. Parks has started twice against the TinCaps already and has struggled with his command, issuing eight free passes in 6 2/3 innings across those outings while giving up six runs and striking out just two. He touches 95 mph with his fastball and throws a very good slider, but like Baez is still working on adding a third pitch after getting picked in the eighth round of the 2021 MLB Draft out of Florence-Darlington Technical College.
Parks will have to deal with a TinCaps lineup led by the sizzling Jakob Marsee, who homered, doubled and walked Wednesday and has been on base in 20 straight games, with multiple hits in five straight. Marsee is the league's OBP leader at .418 and has shown increased pop in recent games, as well. He'll bat leadoff while Cedeño, who has been very good at the plate in his own right recently, will hit second.
2B Nerwilian Cedeño (No. 27 @Padres prospect) had the walk-off tank in last night's game 💥He bats second in today's starting lineup 🫡Plus, RHP Henry Baez makes his High-A debut tonight on the hill 🙌#PadresOnDeck pic.twitter.com/OULygqQWhp— Fort Wayne TinCaps (@TinCaps) August 17, 2023