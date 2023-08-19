On Wednesday night, the TinCaps entered the ninth inning trailing Dayton 4-1 and on the verge of losing for the fifth time in six games, a defeat which would have dropped them to 2 1/2 games behind Midwest League East-leading West Michigan. It felt as though Fort Wayne's hopes for ending its half-decade playoff drought were slipping away.
From that moment, however, the TinCaps have enjoyed their best stretch since the All-Star Break in mid-July. They roared back to win Wednesday, scoring five runs with two outs, then proceeded to win a slugfest Thursday and a pitcher's duel Friday, by a run apiece, to climb two games in front of the Dragons and within a half-game of the Whitecaps. The three-game win streak is Fort Wayne's first since a six-gamer from July 2-7 and has the TinCaps one victory away from ending a five-series winless streak.
Fort Wayne will send left-hander Miguel Cienfuegos to the mound tonight as it tries to garner its fourth consecutive triumph. The 26-year-old southpaw has been solid, if mostly unspectacular, since returning from the injured list and a stint in the Arizona Complex League in late June, going 3-2 with a 3.57 ERA and just one home run given up in 35 1/3 innings in that stretch. In his last outing, the veteran lefty turned in a quality start, going six innings, giving up three runs on five hits and walking two with a pair of strikeouts. He hasn't missed a ton of bats in his Fort Wayne tenure, but he has induced plenty of soft contact and has the stamina to pitch deep into games, which the TinCaps could use after a few relatively short starts the last few nights.
The Dragons will counter with Chase Petty, a 20-year-old right-hander who was the Twins' first-round pick in the 2021 MLB Draft. The 6-foot-1, 190-pounder is 0-1 with a 2.25 ERA in 14 starts this year and has generally pitched well throughout the campaign. The problem for the Dragons is he has not worked more than four innings in a game all season and has thrown less than that on more than a few occasions as the summer has worn on. Cincinnati wants to keep the flamethrower – Petty threw 102 mph in high school – healthy but that means Dayton will have to get through the middle and late innings with a bullpen which has been iffy for significant portions of this series. Petty also walked a season-high three without a strikeout in 3 2/3 innings in his most recent outing.
Here's what Fangraphs had to say about the pitcher it ranked as Cincinnati's No. 6 prospect: "The natural tailing action of his fastball diverges from the movement of his mid-80s slider in such a way that righty batters are often frozen by the latter. ... Well-built and strong, Petty has uncommon athleticism."
Petty will face a Fort Wayne lineup headlined by slugger Graham Pauley, who is trying to do the seemingly impossible and chase down the MWL's home run leaders despite not playing his first Midwest League game until June 29. Pauley has homers in back-to-back games, which gives him 15 this season, and his long ball Friday was one of his most impressive, a 428-foot blast which gave the TinCaps a lead they would hold the rest of the night in a 3-2 win.
In addition, No. 2 hitter Nerwilian Cedeño, who hit a game-winning home run Wednesday, has been on base in 14 straight games. Leadoff man Jakob Marsee went 0 for 4 Friday, but had been on base in the previous 21 contests.
