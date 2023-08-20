The TinCaps have not won a series since taking 5 of 6 games from West Michigan from July 4-9. Since then, they have gone winless in five straight sets and have fallen behind those same Whitecaps in the Midwest League East Division second-half playoff race, as West Michigan has won 15 of its last 18 contests.
Fort Wayne entered Saturday needing just one win in the final two games of its series against the Dayton Dragons this week at Parkview Field to clinch the series and end the streak, but it lost to the Dragons 7-1 on Saturday night and now needs a win this afternoon in the series finale to avoid extending its streak of winless sets to a half-dozen. While the TinCaps were giving up three home runs Saturday, the Whitecaps were rallying from a ninth-inning deficit against South Bend to win a second extra-inning contest this week and move 1 1/2 games in front of the Summit City nine with 19 games to play. Four of their last five victories have come by one run.
With the series on the line, the TinCaps will send right-hander Victor Lizarraga to the mound against the Dragons today. The 6-foot-3 19-year-old, whom Fangraphs ranks as the No. 21 Padres prospect, is 2-6 with a 5.02 ERA and has struggled in his last two starts after missing a turn in the rotation in late July with a bout of the non-COVID illness which ripped through the Fort Wayne clubhouse. In his two starts since his short stint on the shelf, Lizarraga has given up nine runs (eight earned) in four innings while walking five, hitting two batters and notching only one strikeout. He will likely be on a pitch count again today, so even if he pitches well the Fort Wayne bullpen will have to handle five innings or more. That's not the worst option as the TinCaps' relief corps (outside of a struggling Joan Gonzalez, who has made two difficult appearances this week) has been much better recently after ranking among the league's worst all season.
Even if his start only lasts 3-4 innings, however, Lizarraga can start rebuilding the momentum he had before he got sick – he worked five shutout innings in his final start before the illness. The TinCaps could use a strong finish to the season from the precocious righty.
The Dragons will counter Lizarraga with 24-year-old right-hander Carson Rudd. Like his Fort Wayne counterpart, Rudd is unlikely to work more than four or so innings and if he simply gets through the first frame will have done better than his last outing, in which he faced six hitters, gave up three hits, three runs and a walk and only recorded two outs. Overall, he is 4-5 with 5.11 ERA and solid strikeout numbers this year, though he issues more than his fair share of walks, especially recently. The former Stanford star touches the mid-90s with his fastball, flashes a solid slider and gave up a pair of home runs and five total hits in a two-inning appearance at Parkview Field on June 15.
Catching for Rudd will be former Carroll standout and Huntertown native Hayden Jones, a 23-year-old backstop who has played relatively sparingly this year (this is his first game since July 23 and his 21st this season) but is batting .268 with a respectable .709 on-base plus slugging (OPS). Jones has homered in each of his two most recent games and collected two hits in each, as well.
The lineup facing the Rudd/Jones battery will be led by lefty-swinging slugger Graham Pauley, who has already homered twice in the series and narrowly missed a third long ball Saturday, settling for a double high off the wall in left, one of his two hits in the contest. Pauley has the second-most home runs (15) and RBIs (44) in all of Minor League Baseball since debuting for the TinCaps on June 29. He is only three off the league lead in long balls.
Last chance to catch us playing as the Manzanas Luchadoras! 🥊🍎It's our final Hispanic Heritage Series game, and we've got a chance for a series win today 👏Weather is going to be perfect! Last chance for postgame autographs presented by Midwest Box Breaks, too #PadresOnDeck pic.twitter.com/spuWcXB2mt— Fort Wayne TinCaps (@TinCaps) August 20, 2023
Today is the last of four Hispanic Heritage Celebration days at Parkview Field this season. On these days, the TinCaps are rebranded the Manzanas Luchadores (Fighting Apples) and wear specialty uniforms. The first 500 fans today will receive a free luchador wrestling mask.
Today's contest is also the MiLB Free Game of the Day, meaning anyone can stream the contest at no charge on MLB.TV. For more information on how to stream the game, click here.