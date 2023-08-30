It's now or never for the TinCaps.
For the last two months, Fort Wayne has been chasing its first playoff berth since 2017. At one juncture, the TinCaps held a four-game lead in the Midwest League East Division second-half playoff chase and seemed as though they might be able to cruise into the postseason. But as roster attrition and promotions have rocked the roster repeatedly over the last several weeks, Fort Wayne has slipped in the standings and now sits 2 1/2 games back of division-leading West Michigan and a percentage points behind second-place Lake County with 11 games to play.
The TinCaps are running out of time to turn their fortunes around and make a late push for a playoff spot. They dropped a game in the standings Tuesday following an 8-3 loss to South Bend in the opener of a six-game series and yet another win for West Michigan, which has been the hottest team in the league over the last month. With those results, the TinCaps' elimination number (the opposite of a team's magic number to clinch a playoff race) sits at 10. The time is now for the TinCaps to get hot. If they don't, their season will end in less than two weeks.
On the mound tonight as Fort Wayne tries to bounce back from its loss to the Cubs is 20-year-old right-hander Henry Baez, who was called up from Low-A Lake Elsinore earlier this month. He struggled in his first start with the TinCaps, giving up five runs in 4 1/3 innings, but bounced back with three scoreless frames in his last outing, though he walked two and struck out just one. Baez isn't much of a strikeout pitcher in general, but he possesses an excellent curveball and a fastball which has been clocked as high as 97 mph. Having crossed the 90-innings threshold in his previous outing, it's likely the Padres will try to keep his innings limited for the rest of the season and he probably won't pitch particularly deep into tonight's game. That will put some strain on a TinCaps bullpen which has been significantly better recently after struggling for much of the season, but which had to work four innings Tuesday after starter Edwuin Bencomo struggled.
The Cubs, whose playoff hopes are on their last legs (they are 8 1/2 games behind second-half playoff-spot holder Peoria with 11 to go), will counter Baez with 24-year-old right-hander Connor Noland, who has been with them all season. Noland, ranked the No. 44 Chicago Cubs prospect by Fangraphs, is 1-7 with a 4.00 ERA in 99 innings this year and has very few strikeouts and walks. He has been up and down recently, posting two poor starts in his last three, including an appearance Aug. 23 against league-leading Cedar Rapids in which he gave up four runs on seven hits in 4 1/3 innings (though he did punch out a season-high eight). The 6-foot-2, 215-pound Noland has been at his best against the TinCaps this year, working 12 innings over two starts and giving up just one run on nine hits and a lone walk.
"His fastball lives around 89-90, but he mostly uses it to set up his curveball and slider, both of which sit around 81-82," Fangraphs wrote of the South Bend starter and former University of Arkansas quarterback. "The curveball is a 12-6 offering that was his preferred secondary in college, though it has been surpassed in usage by his slider, which offers more of a two-plane look."
The Fort Wayne lineup which will face Noland has been relatively quiet (understandably so) since a group of its best hitters – Jakob Marsee, Graham Pauley and Nathan Martorella – were promoted to Double-A San Antonio last week. Nerwilian Cedeño homered Tuesday, the TinCaps' 120th long ball of the season, leaving the team just seven shy of its franchise record.
A no-doubter for Nerwilian Cedeño! 💣 pic.twitter.com/SFkg5Qh9xC— Fort Wayne TinCaps (@TinCaps) August 30, 2023
Cedeño will hit third tonight, one spot behind No. 5 Padres prospect Sammy Zavala, who is still looking for his first hit since being promoted from Lake Elsinore last week – he is 0-for-19 at the higher level. Slugger Griffin Doersching is back in the lineup tonight, in the No. 6 hole; he drove in five runs in his first four games with Fort Wayne after being promoted along with Zavala, but missed the last three contests after being hit a by pitch.
