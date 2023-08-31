Almost everything went the TinCaps' way Wednesday night. Almost.
On a night that began with Fort Wayne in third place in the Midwest League East Division second-half standings, 2 1/2 games behind West Michigan and percentage points back of Lake County, the TinCaps eked out a 3-2 victory over South Bend to snap a three-game losing streak. At the time the TinCaps finished off their triumph, Lake County was getting pounded by league-leading Cedar Rapids on the way to an 11-1 loss and West Michigan was losing to last-place Lansing.
But as the TinCaps were celebrating their win, West Michigan roared back to top the Lugnuts, scoring three runs in the top of the ninth to erase a 3-2 deficit and win 5-3. So instead of Fort Wayne picking up a full game on both of its competitors in the standings and drawing closer to the top, it was able to climb into second, a game ahead of Lake County, but saw its momentum stop there. With 10 games left, West Michigan's magic number to clinch the division and keep Fort Wayne from its first playoff appearance since 2017 has dipped to nine.
So, the TinCaps need to keep winning and hope they get some help from the Lugnuts (and Kernels) as the week goes on. With the playoff race continuing to heat up, Fort Wayne will send left-hander Miguel Cienfuegos to the mound tonight, hoping he can at least replicate the solid performance 20-year-old Henry Baez put together Wednesday (4 2/3 innings, eight strikeouts, no walks, two runs). At 26, Cienfuegos is significantly more seasoned than the 20-year-old Baez and is trying to finish his first season of affiliated professional baseball on a positive note. The southpaw struck out five in three innings in his last appearance and gave up only one earned run on three hits, but one of those hits was a home run and he also walked two and hit a batter. The TinCaps need him to be a little bit sharper tonight and to pitch deeper into the game after Fort Wayne used top relievers Carter Loewen and David Morgan to nail down the win Wednesday.
The Cubs will counter Cienfuegos with big right-hander Grant Kipp, a Yale product who was excellent in 18 games (17 starts) at Low-A Myrtle Beach to open the season, posting a 3.24 ERA and a better than 3:1 strikeout-to-walk ratio. Kipp has struggled in three starts since being promoted, however, working just 11 2/3 total innings and giving up three home runs while walking six and hitting a pair of batters on the way to a 7.71 ERA. A previous iteration of the TinCaps might have been licking its chops at the 6-foot-6 Kipp's proclivity for giving up long balls, but this new group – sans Nathan Martorella, Graham Pauley and Jakob Marsee – is not much for the power game outside of Griffin Doersching, hitting sixth tonight, and No. 3 hitter Nerwilian Cedeño, who has driven in four of Fort Wayne's six runs in the series.
The TinCaps are hoping for a breakout from No. 5 Padres prospect Sammy Zavala, who is batting second and playing center field again today. Zavala is 0 for 23 since his promotion from Low-A Lake Elsinore last week and Wednesday was also called out for leaving the base early on a sacrifice fly (replay seemed to indicate he had left at the right time) and also miscommunicated with right-fielder Lucas Dunn on a fly ball which dropped between them, costing Fort Wayne a run. Zavala is a talented player – he had a .420 OBP at Low-A – and will find his footing eventually, but the TinCaps are hoping he does so sooner rather than later.