The TinCaps could be in first place at the close of play tonight.
It would take a fifth consecutive Fort Wayne win, in its series-finale against South Bend, for that to happen, but West Michigan opened the door this afternoon with a 19-9 loss to last-place Lansing on the heels of its 11-10 defeat in 11 innings Saturday. That pair of defeats dropped the Whitecaps, who have led the Midwest League East Division second-half standings for weeks, into a tie with the TinCaps at the top of the division. The teams have identical 33-26 second-half records heading into Fort Wayne's matchup against the Cubs tonight.
The clash with in-state rival South Bend is the last of 66 scheduled regular-season home games for the TinCaps at Parkview Field this season, leaving Fort Wayne only six road games at Dayton on the slate in the 2023 campaign after tonight. The TinCaps have played relatively well in front of their home fans this season, compiling a 34-31 home mark, and they might have a few more chances at Parkview Field if they can overtake West Michigan in the season's final week and reach the postseason for the first time since 2017.
On the mound for the TinCaps as they try to take another step in that direction is right-hander Victor Lizarraga, who has been a Jekyll-and-Hyde pitcher recently. Within his last five starts, the 19-year-old hurler has two outings in which he has worked at least five shutout innings and two in which he has been hit around failed to pitch into the fourth frame. His most recent appearance was somewhere in the middle as he went five innings, gave up four runs (three earned) on five hits, struck out six and walked three. Fort Wayne would like him to be a little bit sharper tonight, but after Austin Krob's 6 2/3 excellent innings Saturday, the TinCap bullpen is pretty well-rested if need be.
The Cubs will counter Lizarraga with 21-year-old right-hander Michael Arias, who ranks as the No. 12 prospect in the Chicago Cubs' farm system, per MLB.com. The slightly-built 6-foot, 155-pound starter has split his season between Low-A Myrtle Beach and South Bend, posting a 2.55 ERA and .164 opponent batting average at the former and 6.61 ERA and .308 opponent BA in the latter. At each stop, his huge fastball has helped him pile up strikeouts, but he has struggled to command the ball. He is walking 13.6% of batters in High-A. Here's what Fangraphs had to say about the Santo Domingo, Domincan Republic, native.
"Arias is fun to watch pitch because his stuff is nasty, his delivery is funky, and he wears a pair of Jordan 1-style spikes that look really slick with the South Bend Cubs unis. Arias’ low-slot delivery creates huge tail and uphill angle on his 94-97 mph heater. This pitch alone and Arias’ mechanical funk should enable him to be a reliever at the very least. Stuff-evaluating pitch metrics are more bullish about Arias’ secondary weapons than visual reports. His upper-80s changeup has so much tailing movement that it often doesn’t entice opposing hitters, and Arias’ mid-80s slider is terse and cutter-y."
The lineup which will try to knock Arias out early features right-fielder Tyler Robertson at the top of the order. Robertson had three hits, including a key two-run single, Saturday night and has multiple hits in four of his last five games. Colton Bender is behind the plate after leading Fort Wayne to wins in 18 of his first 28 starts at catcher this season.
A win for Fort Wayne would not only constitute its longest winning streak since a six-gamer from July 2-7, it would also clinch a .500 campaign, making it the first TinCaps team to avoid finishing below the breakeven mark since 2015. In short, tonight's game is the biggest at Parkview Field since the 2018 playoff chase, which saw Fort Wayne fall a game short of a postseason spot.