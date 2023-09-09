DAYTON, Ohio – It all comes down to this weekend.
With two games left in the regular season, tonight and tomorrow afternoon, the TinCaps have a half-game lead over West Michigan in the race for the Midwest League East Division second-half playoff spot. Fort Wayne is looking for its first playoff appearance since 2017 and controls its destiny as it enters game No. 131 of the 132-game season, needing only to win the last two to clinch that spot. If the TinCaps lose one or both of the last two contests, they will have to do some scoreboard-watching at West Michigan's games against first-half East champion Great Lakes.
Fort Wayne and West Michigan also came down to the wire with a playoff spot on the line in 2018. That year, the teams finished the season with a three-game series against one another in Comstock Park, Michigan. After taking the first game, the TinCaps needed to win just one of the last two to reach the postseason, but lost both of those contests by one run and saw their season come to a premature end.
Trying to do his part to ensure that doesn't happen again this year is Fort Wayne lefty Austin Krob, who is on the mound for the TinCaps today. Krob is one of the hottest pitchers in the league, having gone 2-0 with a 2.00 ERA in his last three starts. He has 26 strikeouts against six walks in 18 innings in those outings, including a career-high 11 whiffs in 6 2/3 frames in his last start. Krob, 23, is one of the senior members of a rotation which features two precocious 19-year-olds and a 20-year-old and he has stepped up late in the season as the TinCaps have needed him to keep their playoff hopes afloat. He is a good bet to pitch deep into the game, which would help after the bullpen had to handle five innings following a walk-heavy start from Dylan Lesko on Friday.
#Padres' No. 28 prospect Austin Krob racked up eight strikeouts over 5 2/3 innings of one-run ball Saturday to earn his second consecutive victory.@ANG_Recruiting #ServeYourWay pic.twitter.com/koao8SMKYb— Fort Wayne TinCaps (@TinCaps) August 29, 2023
The Dragons, who were eliminated from playoff contention with Fort Wayne's 7-1 win Friday night, will counter Krob with right-hander Carson Rudd, who has been with Dayton all season and has gone 5-7 with a 4.72 ERA in 20 appearances (14 starts) across 61 innings. Rudd's walk and strikeout rates are middling and he has been somewhat prone to giving up the long ball this season, surrendering nine, including a pair in a three-inning start at Parkview Field against the TinCaps on Aug. 20. The two homers that day were back-to-back blasts from Jakob Marsee and Nerwilian Cedeño, the first two hitters in the bottom of the first inning. Look for Fort Wayne's lineup to be aggressive again early against Rudd and try to stake the TinCaps to a lead.
If Fort Wayne does get in front and Krob can get the TinCaps through the middle innings, the visitors at Day Air Ballpark will be able to turn the ball over to a bullpen which has been much better in the last few weeks than it was in the first 4 1/2 months of the season. The Fort Wayne relief corps pitched five scoreless innings Friday to secure a drama-free victory and should have right-hander Carter Loewen available for an inning or two tonight. The flame-throwing right-hander earned the win Wednesday to improve to 5-0 in 17 games with Fort Wayne and lower his ERA to 2.43 after a scoreless inning in which he struck out side. Cole Paplham, who gave up his first run in eight appearances Wednesday and touches the high-90s with his fastball, could also be available.
Roster update
Fort Wayne will also have a new face ready to go from the bullpen in 20-year-old right-hander Will Varmette, who was called up from Low-A Lake Elsinore to replace another recent call-up, David Morgan, who was placed on the 7-day Injured List. Morgan had gone 4 1/3 innings without giving up an earned run in his first three appearances.
Varmette is an undrafted free agent signee out of Wallace State Community College, where he mostly pitched as a starter. The 6-foot-2, 195-pounder has had stints in the Arizona Complex League and Lake Elsinore and has been a high-strikeout pitcher in his short professional career, punching out 15 in 7 2/3 innings over eight appearances. He had posted a streak of six appearances covering six innings without giving up an earned run while striking out 11 and giving up only three hits before giving up a couple of hits and a run in his final game at Low-A. He could get some very high-leverage innings in his first couple of days at the higher level.