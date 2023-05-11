The TinCaps take a franchise-record streak into the third game of their series against the Beloit Sky Carp tonight at Parkview Field: Fort Wayne has hit at least one home run in 10 consecutive games, besting the previous record of eight, which the team accomplished a handful of times in its first 29 seasons in the Summit City.
That power surge has pushed the TinCaps, who did not hit a single home run until their sixth game of the season, into third in the Midwest League in home runs, but it has not helped them climb up the East Division standings. Despite going deep three times in the first two games against the Sky Carp, including homers from Nathan Martorella and Juan Zabala on Wednesday, Fort Wayne is 0-2 in the series and remains mired in last place in the East.
The TinCaps hope to end a stretch of seven losses in their last eight home games tonight against Beloit at Parkview Field and to that end will send out a lineup which features their three hottest hitters: Martorella, third baseman Marcos Castañon and catcher Brandon Valenzuela. Martorella has already been on base seven times in this series and is second in the league in home runs (six) and RBI (22), while Castañon is fifth with five homers. Valenzuela, in limited action (this is his 13th game this year), is hitting nearly 100 points better than last season (.308 vs. 209) and comes in riding a five-game hitting streak in which he has homered three times, doubled once and driven in four runs. His on-base plus slugging (OPS) of 1.027 would rank among the league leaders if he had enough plate appearances to qualify. Not in the Fort Wayne lineup is Padres No. 1 prospect Jackson Merrill, who had five hits in his previous two games but has not played since Tuesday.
That TinCaps lineup will face 23-year-old right-hander Gabe Bierman, a seventh-round pick in the 2021 draft who is 1-2 with a 3.86 ERA in four starts after going 6-6 with middling numbers at Low-A Jupiter last year. Bierman, a Jeffersonville native, pitched for Indiana in college and earned second-team All-Big Ten honors in 2021, after going 5-4 with a 3.16 ERA and 80 strikeouts against 30 walks in 74 innings. He was part of a team which won the Big Ten and went to the NCAA Tournament in 2019. Not much of a strikeout pitcher, he is coming off a quality start against West Michigan in which he gave up two runs in six innings while surrendering only four hits without a whiff. His best pitch is a nasty two-seam changeup.
As a student manager in a cancelled season, I feel like it’s my duty to give you higher quality video, Rob pic.twitter.com/MOVbwHfinl— Max Turteltaub (@Turtelbob) March 13, 2020
Opposing the former Hoosier will be the Padres' reigning minor league pitcher of the year, right-hander Victor Lizarraga. San Diego's No. 7 prospect according to MLB.com has had an up-and-down start to his first stint at High-A, going 0-1 with a 5.17 ERA in four starts, but he is coming off his best outing: five innings, three hits and one run against Lake County last week.
This happened the last time Lizarraga was on the mound in Fort Wayne:
#VictorLizarraga is pumped to get out of the first inning on a infield pop-up double play. @TinCaps pic.twitter.com/7rwCP4RfuF— Friars On The Farm Podcast (@Friarsonthefarm) April 27, 2023
It's a third straight beautiful early-summer night at Parkview Field and tonight's game is part of the Copa de Diversión, a season-long series around Minor League Baseball meant to embrace and celebrate the culture of Hispanic communities around the sport. In recognition of the event, Fort Wayne will wear special uniforms, rebranding for the night as the Manzanas Luchadoras ("Fighting Apples") with a logo evoking lucha libre freestyle wrestling. The first 500 fans will receive a free luchador mask.