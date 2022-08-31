The TinCaps have just 11 games left in their 2022 season following their 5-1 loss to the West Michigan Whitecaps at Parkview Field tonight.
The defeat was Fort Wayne's 15th in the last 18 games as the the team tries to incorporate a host of new players on to its roster in the waning weeks of the campaign. Manager Brian Esposito understands there are challenges with so many new faces, but wants his team to finish strong as it begins to look forward to 2023.
"The biggest thing for me is that we show up in a manner that’s going to make the fans proud,” Esposito said. “Although it wasn’t the season we expected to have – we lost a lot of good players and there were a lot of players these fans were looking forward to watching – on the way out we just hope we give them something to remember, something that allows them to be eager to look forward to the 2023 season when the TinCaps return.
"You can't make up for what you did in April, May, June, July and August, but you can certainly make up for what you did with the five games remaining (at Parkview Field) to give them something to think about going into the offseason."
Esposito has reiterated in recent weeks he believes there is plenty of learning which can happen in the final weeks of the season, learning that might help cause a breakthrough in the offseason and a good start in 2023.
"There's been seeds that have been planted all season long," the first-year Fort Wayne manager said. "Whether it's on the positive side or whether it's something we learn through our struggles individually and collectively. You just hope those seeds continue to be planted (in the final weeks of the season) and then in the offseason when they get an opportunity to rest a little bit and think and reflect, you hope there's some water getting spread on these seeds that are planted.
"We continue to show up as a staff and we continue to coach these guys up and we continue to plant the seeds and hope that the watering process and the growth process takes place in the offseason and it may not be on our watch. That's what we always hope for is we continue to coach and help these guys get better and hope it shows up sometime during their career."
Fort Wayne has been buffeted by roster turnover in recent weeks, even more than usual at this time of year. The biggest moves are well-known – Robert Gasser, Robert Hassell III, Corey Rosier and Max Ferguson traded at the deadline and Joshua Mears promoted to Double-A San Antonio – but for anyone who needs a refresher, here's an unexhaustive look at the changes the Padres have made to the TinCaps' roster in just the last three weeks:
- LHP Noel Vela (6-7, 3.83 ERA at Fort Wayne) to Double-A
- RHP Edwuin Bencomo (4-2, 2.44 ERA) to Double-A
- OF/1B Matthew Acosta (.257 BA/.341 OBP/.363 SLG, 2 HR, 20 RBI) to Double-A
- RHP Seth Mayberry (3-1, 4.57 ERA) to Double-A
- OF/IF Olivier Basabe (.243/.331/.343, 5 HR, 28 RBI) to IL
- RHP Dwayne Matos (1-5, 6.02 ERA) to IL
- Low-A RHP Garrett Hawkins (5-5, 3.94 ERA at Low-A) to Fort Wayne
- Low-A LHP Bodi Rascon (4-2, 4.20 ERA) to Fort Wayne
- Low-A IF Josttin Diaz (.246/.317/.413, 2 HR, 18 RBI) to Fort Wayne
- Low-A IF Charlis Aquino (.220/.293/.311, 3 HR, 18 RBI, 30 R, 21 SB) to Fort Wayne (No. 30 Padres prospect, per Fangraphs)
- Low-A OF Justin Farmer (.224/.381/.370, 11 HR, 45 RBI, 88 R, 38 SB) to Fort Wayne
- Low-A LHP Danny Denz (0-1, 9.82 ERA) to Fort Wayne
- Low-A LHP Alexuan Vega (1-2, 8.20 ERA) to Fort Wayne
A couple of those newcomers played key roles tonight for the TinCaps. Left-hander Bodi Rascon pitched five innings and gave up only one run on five hits while striking out five and walking two; Farmer drove in the only Fort Wayne run with a double off the wall in left and Aquino scored that run after pinch-running for Reinaldo Ilarraza, who had been removed from the game following an HBP to the ankle.
Rascon's was maybe the most notable performance as he bounced back from a couple of catastrophic outings to open his tenure with the TinCaps (he gave up 15 runs on 16 hits and five walks in just 5 1/3 innings over his first two appearances with Fort Wayne). He gave up a solo home run to Josh Crouch in the second inning, but grinded his way through three more innings, working his way out of trouble a couple of times to keep Fort Wayne in the game.
"He threw more strikes tonight," Esposito said of Rascon. "He gave himself a chance, he was competitive in the zone. When you're competitive in the zone, you're going to get into some counts where you get guys to expand or put some balls in play with some weak contact. He did a better job of just commanding the ball and throwing strikes. ... You walk out of there with one run after some of the things we saw in his first two appearances here, I was pleased. I was pleased to see him get back in the saddle."
For his part, Rascon, who spent the last week tweaking his mechanics to be more fluid, was champing at the bit to get back in the saddle.
"When (a bad start) happens, it doesn't feel good because I have to sit with it through a whole week," the 21-year-old southpaw said. "I definitely have a lot of time to think about it, but I feel like the main thing is just not worrying about it. It's in the past, there's plenty of times I'm going to throw more, so you just have to take it as a learning experience."