DAYTON, Ohio – The TinCaps' postseason run gets underway today.
Although Fort Wayne's matchup against Dayton at Day Air Ballpark this afternoon is technically the last game of the regular season, it is functionally a playoff game for Fort Wayne, which needs to win to clinch its first Midwest League playoff spot since 2017. If the TinCaps lose, they will have to hope West Michigan, which faces Great Lakes later in the afternoon, also loses, otherwise the Whitecaps will get the MWL East Division second-half playoff spot and Fort Wayne's season will come to an end.
This is the second time in five seasons the TinCaps have entered the final day of the regular season with exactly these stakes. In 2018, they faced West Michigan with the winner going to the playoffs. The Whitecaps won 3-2 in Comstock Park, Michigan, breaking Fort Wayne's heart. That was this reporter's first year on the beat and I learned at the time that this matters to the players. Even though it's the minor leagues and even though these players have higher dreams than a Midwest League championship, they were crushed. The players are competitors; they want to win and they care about the postseason and having a chance to play for a Midwest League title. Many of the current TinCaps won a California League championship with Low-A Lake Elsinore last season and have talked about "repeating" since they arrived in Fort Wayne in April. That possibility remains on the table and they'll have their chance with a win today.
"The clubhouse, we have a positive vibe, we support each other," said TinCaps slugger Albert Fabian, who has homered in two of the last three games. "We are ready to win (Sunday). I'm pretty sure we're going to win (Sunday). We're going to bring the same energy and have fun with the boys."
On the mound for Fort Wayne in its most important game in five years is 19-year-old right-hander Victor Lizarraga, one of the only players on the roster who has spent the whole season with the TinCaps. The No. 15 Padres prospect has had an up-and-down campaign, going 4-7 with a 4.36 ERA, but he has turned in some of his best performances in the last couple of weeks, including a masterpiece in his most recent start in which he worked six shutout innings, struck out a season-high nine without a walk and gave up only three hits.
The caveat, however, is Lizarraga has been excellent at Parkview Field recently, but has struggled on the road. In his last three starts away from Fort Wayne, he is 0-3 with an 8.76 ERA and nine walks in 12 1/3 innings. On the other hand, he has been solid against Dayton, going 1-1 with a 1.38 ERA in three starts against the Reds' affiliate this season, including six scoreless frames with five strikeouts, one walk and three hits in a crucial victory over the Dragons on Aug. 20 at Parkview Field.
In addition, the young righty has been terrific in pressure spots in the past. On top of his performance against the Dragons a few weeks ago and his shutdown outing last week to give Fort Wayne the lead in the playoff race with six games to go, Lizarraga won both of his starts in the Cal League playoffs with Lake Elsinore last season. He went a career-long 6 1/3 innings in the championship-clinching game and in his other outing set a career-high with nine strikeouts, matched only in his start last week.
"He's continued to just get better and better and better as the season has gone on," Fort Wayne manager Jonathan Mathews said. "We feel pleased with Liz (Sunday) with basically a one-day playoff."
The Dragons will counter Lizarraga with 23-year-old right-hander Johnathan Harmon, who has spent the entire season in Low-A until now. At the lower level, Harmon 3-5 with a 3.97 ERA and solid-if-unspectacular underlying numbers. The 2022 13th-round draft pick was very good near the end of his time with the Daytona Tortugas, however, posting a 1.85 ERA and 45 strikeouts against 14 walks in 43 2/3 innings over his last nine starts, giving up only three home runs and holding opponents to a .197 batting average. He's certainly earned his promotion, but the TinCaps will have a chance to take advantage of a pitcher adjusting to a new level.
The Fort Wayne lineup which will oppose Harmon features Kervin Pichardo in the No. 9 spot. Pichardo has been one of the league's best hitters over the last six weeks, batting .363 with an on-base plus slugging of 1.043 since July 21. He hit two home runs Saturday, his first career multi-homer game, and he has reached base and scored in eight straight games, the longest such streak by a TinCap this year.
Behind the plate for Fort Wayne is Colton Bender, who has a 20-10 record as the TinCap backstop this season. He is also one of the few players on the roster who has been with the TinCaps all season.
Today, we need a win.A victory OR a West Michigan loss clinches us a spot in the Midwest League playoffs.19-year-old @victorliza7 (No. 15 @Padres prospect) is on the hill #PadresOnDeck pic.twitter.com/STRVPfSlLY— Fort Wayne TinCaps (@TinCaps) September 10, 2023