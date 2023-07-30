The TinCaps hit three home runs and Carlos Luis had two extra-base hits, but Fort Wayne let a pair of leads get away and lost to West Michigan 8-5 at LMCU Ballpark in Comstock Park, Michigan, on Saturday.
Luis homered for the second straight night, a fourth-inning solo blast, which put Fort Wayne (49-46, 17-12 second half) in front 4-1, but the visitors gave up three runs in the sixth and four more in the eighth and saw their lead over Dayton in the race for the Midwest League East Division's second-half playoff spot shrink to one game after the Dragons' 5-2 win over Great Lakes, their seventh victory in eight games.
Fort Wayne fell behind 1-0 in the first inning on a Brady Allen single off left-hander Miguel Cienfuegos, but drew even in the third when catcher Anthony Vilar led off with a home run on the first pitch of the inning, off 2021 No. 3 overall pick Jackson Jobe, who was making his 2023 High-A debut the day before his 21st birthday.
The long ball was Vilar's sixth of the season and second with the TinCaps.
Later in the same inning, Kai Murphy rolled a one-out single to center. Fort Wayne's Nerwilian Cedeño followed with his first High-A home run in 25 games at the level, putting the TinCaps in front 3-1.
Luis tacked on in the fourth inning with his fifth home run of the season. The lefty-swinging slugger added a double for his fifth hit in two games, three of which have gone for extra bases. He has four RBI in those contests.
Fort Wayne's three long balls put it back on top of the league in home runs for the season with 95, on pace to set a new franchise record (the old mark stands at 127). The TinCaps have homered six times in the last two games and now lead the MWL in on-base plus slugging (OPS), as well, at .733, after scoring only four runs total in their first five games of the season and ranking near the bottom of the league in most offensive stats for the first month of the campaign.
TinCaps starter Miguel Cienfuegos made the lead stand up into the sixth, but ran into trouble at that point, walking Carlos Mendoza and giving up a double to Luke Gold before being replaced by right-hander Will Geerdes. Geerdes promptly surrendered an Allen triple and then a single to Eliezer Alonzo on back-to-back pitches to tie the game at 4.
Cienfuegos was pitching for the second time in four days after going two innings in Wednesday's contest before the game was suspended because of rain. The 26-year-old southpaw was pressed into service again Saturday because of the absence of expected starter Victor Lizarraga, the No. 7 Padres prospect, who was placed on the 7-day IL prior to the game.
Cienfuegos was charged with three runs on four hits while striking out four and walking one.
The TinCaps re-took the advantage in the eighth on a Kervin Pichardo single after Nathan Martorella had doubled and Graham Pauley had been hit by a pitch.
In the bottom half, however, Geerdes again struggled, letting the first five hitters of the inning reach on a double, three singles and a walk and exited the game trailing 7-5. Right-hander Keegan Collett retired the next three hitters, but one of those was a sacrifice fly which brought in the game's final tally.
Geerdes blew a second save in seven games with the TinCaps and fell to 0-3. In his last two outings, he has surrendered eight runs on nine hits with two walks in 4 1/3 innings.
Murphy drew a walk in the ninth to go with his two hits and a run scored, but Fort Wayne could not close the gap in its final trip to the plate.
Cedeño was robbed of a potential second home run with a runner on first in the seventh on a catch from Whitecaps center-fielder Dom Johnson in the deepest part of the ballpark in center.
Dom Johnson ranges to the wall and reels this one in to rob Nerwilian Cedeno of an extra-base hit and end the inning. pic.twitter.com/LfAptmbA3Q— Tigers ML Report (@tigersMLreport) July 30, 2023
Martorella went 1 for 4. His on-base plus slugging (OPS) of .870 is No. 2 in the MWL, down from first on Friday.
Not in the lineup for the first time in 95 games this season was center-fielder Jakob Marsee, the league's leader in runs scored. After a torrid June and early July, the former Central Michigan Chippewa was 1 for 28 with a lone single in his previous eight games. He had been the only player in the league to play in all of his team's games.
Injured list exodus
On Saturday, the TinCaps announced four of their players had been placed on the 7-day injured list with undisclosed maladies. Lizarraga was among those, scratched from his start after throwing five shutout innings in his best performance of the season his last time out. The 19-year-old reigning Padres Minor League Pitcher of the Year is 2-5 with a 4.26 ERA and Fort Wayne is counting on him to be a factor down the stretch of the season as it makes a postseason push.
Also going to the IL was utility man Lucas Dunn, one of the league's hottest hitters over the last month and a Swiss Army knife for the Fort Wayne defense. Since June 30, Dunn had been hitting .362 with a .464 OBP and 1.001 OPS. Dunn had not been in the lineup since Tuesday.
The TinCaps also put relievers Alan Mundo (1-1, 9.95 ERA) and Aaron Holiday (3-3, 4.75) on the IL. Those losses forced manager Jonathan Mathews to stick with Geerdes longer than he probably would have liked in the eighth inning Saturday.