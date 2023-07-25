Nathan Martorella hit his Midwest League-leading 15th home run, Albert Fabian also went deep and 19-year-old Robby Snelling pitched six shutout innings, propelling the TinCaps to a 4-1 victory Tuesday in the opener of a six-game series against West Michigan at LMCU Ballpark in Comstock Park, Michigan.
Martorella put Fort Wayne (47-44, 15-10 second half) in front 1-0 with his solo blast to right in the fourth inning on a 3-1 count, extending his league-leading RBI total to 65 in the process. He is also working on a six-game hitting streak. His 57 runs scored are second in the MWL behind teammate Jakob Marsee and his .855 on-base plus slugging (OPS) is fourth.
Here's your Mid-West Home run leader Nathan Martorella. pic.twitter.com/qGicCSsBeV— Friars On The Farm Podcast (@Friarsonthefarm) July 25, 2023
Martorella hit a pair of nearly identical screaming line drives to right during last week's series at Parkview Field against Lake County, but because of the 15-foot-high wall in right at the Fort Wayne stadium, both of them only went for singles. He also flew out to the wall twice against Lake County.
Snelling, the No. 4 Padres prospect per MLB.com, made the slim lead stand up with his longest start in 15 professional outings, giving up only four hits and equaling a career-best, set May 5 with Low-A Lake Elsinore, with nine strikeouts.
The precocious southpaw gave up a pair of singles in the sixth to put the tying run on third, but he blew a 3-2 fastball past Greg Workman to end the threat and his start. He punctuated the moment by loudly screaming "Come on!" as he stalked off the mound.
No. 4 @Padres prospect Robby Snelling was dealing today for the @TinCaps in his longest career outing:6 IP4 H0 R0 BB9 K pic.twitter.com/p6ZEuBvYM9— MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) July 26, 2023
Snelling did not walk a batter and improved to 2-1 with Fort Wayne (7-2 for the season). He bounced back from his shortest outing of the year, in which he gave up four runs (three earned) on four hits and two walks in two innings against Lake County.
Fabian extended Fort Wayne's lead to 3-0 in the ninth with a two-run homer, his second with the TinCaps and 14th of the year, one of his two hits in the game. He also had a double. A Whitecaps error brought in Fort Wayne's final run.
TinCaps relievers Carter Loewen and Keegan Collett combined to work three innings to keep the TinCaps in front. Loewen pitched two scoreless frames and while Collett gave up a pair of hits and a sacrifice fly in the ninth, he finished the game with little drama. The performance lowered Fort Wayne's bullpen ERA to 4.98, which is now tied with Lake County for the worst in the league.
Roster move
Prior to the game, the Padres placed Fort Wayne right-handed reliever Chris Lincoln on the 7-day injured list. The 25-year-old right-hander is 2-2 with a 4.66 ERA in 19 appearances this season, but has struggled in his last three outings, giving up five runs on four hits and five walks in 4 1/3 innings. He has also hit two batters and unleashed a wild pitch in that stretch.
Into Lincoln's spot on the active roster the Padres promoted Lake Elsinore outfielder Kai Murphy. Murphy is another in a glut of left-handed bats for the TinCaps, but the 5-foot-8, 173-pound 22-year-old hit .287 with a .796 OPS and 44 runs scored in 62 games at Low-A. He also hit six home runs, three in his final three games with the Storm, drove in 31 and stole 11 bases in 16 attempts at the lower level.
Kai Murphy launches his third home run of the season over the right field wall to put two runs on the board!#StormTheLake pic.twitter.com/ZEJ2rdszYF— Lake Elsinore Storm (@Storm_Baseball) June 29, 2023
Murphy earned his call-up with a scorching-hot performance over his final three weeks in Lake Elsinore. In that span, he hit .338 with a .937 OPS and scored 17 times in 14 games. He ended his tenure on an 11-game hitting streak.
The former Arizona State Sun Devil started in left field and led off for Fort Wayne on Tuesday, moving Marsee into the No. 2 hole, where he had so much success in May and June with Jackson Merrill hitting leadoff. Murphy went 1 for 5 with a double in his first game with Fort Wayne, extending his hitting streak to a dozen.