TinCaps suspended after 2 1/2 innings; doubleheader set for Thursday

The TinCaps ground crew rushes to place a tarp on top of the field during a game earlier this season. The tarp was placed on the field before Tuesday night's severe rainstorm, but it blew off and into shallow right field.

 Lilly Fitch | The Journal Gazette

The TinCaps are set to continue their 12-game homestand with a rare noon game Wednesday against the Lake County Captains. 

That schedule is in some danger after the heavy rain that blew through Fort Wayne late Tuesday night. The storm (and the wind that came with it) blew the tarp at Parkview Field off off the infield and into shallow right field, exposing the infield dirt to the elements, as seen here:

The Journal Gazette visited the park around 11:30 p.m. and the tarp was still in the same position, with substantial puddles dotting the infield. Several trash cans at the park were also blown over. 

Parkview Field drains very well and games have been played on shorter notice despite puddles during this reporter's tenure covering the team, but the grounds crew will have its hands full to get the field ready for a noon first pitch. The good news is the game could theoretically be pushed back into the later afternoon or evening if need be.

dsinn@jg.net

College Sportswriter

Dylan Sinn is a College Sportswriter, covering mainly Indiana, Purdue and Notre Dame, as well local colleges in northeast Indiana and Fort Wayne TinCaps baseball. He is a graduate of Indiana University and an AP Top 25 football voter.