The TinCaps are set to continue their 12-game homestand with a rare noon game Wednesday against the Lake County Captains.
That schedule is in some danger after the heavy rain that blew through Fort Wayne late Tuesday night. The storm (and the wind that came with it) blew the tarp at Parkview Field off off the infield and into shallow right field, exposing the infield dirt to the elements, as seen here:
Got this picture of Parkview Field tonight from the @TinCaps and @minorleaguenutt after the storm and high winds blew the tarp off the infield even after the crew had fastened it down. Great field drainage will really be tested in front of 1st noon game in quite a while tomorrow pic.twitter.com/jA1wUoBQK6— Dean Pantazi (@DeanPWPTA21) July 6, 2022
The Journal Gazette visited the park around 11:30 p.m. and the tarp was still in the same position, with substantial puddles dotting the infield. Several trash cans at the park were also blown over.
Parkview Field drains very well and games have been played on shorter notice despite puddles during this reporter's tenure covering the team, but the grounds crew will have its hands full to get the field ready for a noon first pitch. The good news is the game could theoretically be pushed back into the later afternoon or evening if need be.