The TinCaps piled up six runs in the seventh inning to break open what had been a tight game and went on to beat in-state rival South Bend 8-2 in the finale of a six-game series today at Parkview Field.
The victory earned Fort Wayne (22-29) a split of the series, leaving the team unbeaten over its last three series. Today's matchup, played in front of a sellout crowd of 7,235 on Military Appreciation Day, also concluded the TinCaps' season-long 12-game homestand. The hometown team finished the two-week stretch with a 7-5 mark.
The TinCaps led 2-1 at the seventh-inning stretch. The bottom of the seventh started innocently enough, with Fort Wayne's Lucas Dunn rolling a ground ball toward second. Cubs second baseman James Triantos fired to first, but the throw pulled first baseman Liam Spence off the bag and Dunn reached on an error.
Thus started an inning in which the TinCaps sent 10 hitters to the plate. Designated hitter Juan Zabala provided the big blow, ripping a screaming line drive off the wall in left with the bases loaded to drive in two and put Fort Wayne up 4-1. Two pitches later, Jakob Marsee bounced a seeing-eye single through the right side to drive in two more and make it a five-run advantage. Nathan Martorella added an RBI double later in the frame to score Jackson Merrill, who had walked.
Marsee went 2 for 4 and scored a run, his 39th time crossing the plate this season, which ties him for the league lead. He returned to his usual leadoff spot this afternoon after hitting sixth or seventh for the previous week.
Justin Farmer, who singled to left in the big seventh inning, turned his first three-hit game of the season, ripping a single to right in the eighth off a 100 mph fastball from South Bend reliever Eduarniel Nunez. Farmer also scored a run.
The TinCaps initially went in front in the second inning as Lucas Dunn and Colton Bender started the frame with back-to-back doubles, Dunn's down the left-field line and Bender's into the opposite corner, to get the scoring started. Kervin Pichardo added an run-scoring groundout later in the frame to make it 2-0.
Fort Wayne starter Victor Lizarraga worked five innings, giving up a run on four hits while striking out two. That performance earned him his first victory of the season (1-2) and extended an outstanding stretch of work from the TinCaps' rotation, which posted a 1.42 ERA in 31 2/3 innings in the series against the Cubs.
Fort Wayne reliever Alan Mundo left the game in the seventh inning with what appeared to be a fingernail issue. He had dealt with a nail problem while pitching during the TinCaps' no-hitter against Dayton last month.
Merrill, the Padres' No. 1 prospect, fouled a pitch off his knee in the third inning and went down in significant pain. He stayed in the game, but looked somewhat hobbled at times.